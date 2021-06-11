Mustang Bio's CAR T Cell Therapy Achieves 93% ORR, 67% CR In Mid-Stage Leukemia Trial
- Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO) has updated interim data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating MB-106 for high-risk B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas (B-NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
- The data were presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
- Updated data included safety and efficacy data from the cell manufacturing process modified to combine the culture of CD4+ and CD8+ cells.
- In the 15 patients treated, the overall response rate (ORR) was 93% (14/15) with a complete response (CR) rate of 67% (10/15).
- In 11 patients with follicular lymphoma (FL), ORR and CR were 91% (10/11) and 82% (9/11), respectively.
- As of the time of the EHA2021 presentation, all patients who achieved CR remained in remission.
- One patient with FL had an initial partial response with a later disease progression, had a spontaneous CR, and remains in remission.
- The patient with CLL also had a CR and undetectable measurable residual disease in peripheral blood and bone marrow on day 28.
- From a safety profile perspective, cytokine release syndrome occurred in 6 patients, primarily mild or moderate.
- The company will host a Key opinion leader webinar on June 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET.
