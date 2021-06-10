 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 258 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT).
  • Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) rallied the most, trading up 36.9% to reach its new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares were up 0.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,519.39 for a change of up 0.97%.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2,433.99 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.95%.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares hit $697.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.97%.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares broke to $54.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.28%.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares were up 0.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.50 for a change of up 0.96%.
  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $148.68.
  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $152.84 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.98. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $473.66.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares broke to $195.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.
  • BP (NYSE:BP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.07 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.12%.
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $124.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
  • Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) stock made a new 52-week high of $179.63 Thursday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares hit a yearly high of $19.89. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares were up 2.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.28.
  • PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) shares set a new yearly high of $44.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.65% on the session.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $104.62.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.
  • Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) stock made a new 52-week high of $167.87 Thursday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares were up 1.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.47.
  • Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.09 Thursday. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
  • TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $53.59. Shares traded up 0.48%.
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) stock hit a yearly high price of $575.01. The stock was up 1.25% for the day.
  • Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.96 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.99%.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.71 on Thursday, moving up 0.67%.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares set a new yearly high of $8.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.17 with a daily change of up 1.22%.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares hit a yearly high of $141.86. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
  • Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $140.55. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
  • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) shares were up 1.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.84.
  • Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares were up 1.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $94.34 for a change of up 1.12%.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares hit $181.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.26%.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) stock made a new 52-week high of $125.24 Thursday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares broke to $104.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares hit $228.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.1%.
  • Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $148.17.
  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.56. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $197.36 on Thursday, moving down 0.07%.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) stock hit a yearly high price of $281.56. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) shares broke to $41.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.
  • MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares broke to $29.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.
  • Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) shares hit a yearly high of $191.47. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares broke to $499.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
  • Hess (NYSE:HES) shares were up 1.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.97.
  • Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares hit a yearly high of $103.94. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
  • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $364.23.
  • Fortis (NYSE:FTS) shares were up 0.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.62 for a change of up 0.61%.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $332.36 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.95%.
  • Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) shares hit $10.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) stock hit a yearly high price of $170.14. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.19 Thursday. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.
  • Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) shares set a new yearly high of $32.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock made a new 52-week high of $351.26 Thursday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.92. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
  • CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) shares set a new yearly high of $26.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares hit $38.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.77 with a daily change of up 2.28%.
  • Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) shares hit $53.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.47 Thursday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $212.94 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
  • Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.82. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.55%.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares were up 0.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $91.80 for a change of up 0.19%.
  • Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) shares broke to $123.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
  • Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.68. The stock was up 2.31% for the day.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares hit a yearly high of $26.55. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares hit $46.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.13%.
  • Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) shares set a new yearly high of $12.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
  • Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $6.50 with a daily change of up 2.05%.
  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares hit a yearly high of $20.10. The stock traded down 0.4% on the session.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) stock made a new 52-week high of $95.76 Thursday. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.
  • OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) shares set a new yearly high of $60.62 this morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.26. The stock traded up 6.52% on the session.
  • Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $101.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.68%.
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares hit a yearly high of $34.50. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
  • Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) shares were up 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.37.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares set a new yearly high of $67.33 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares hit a yearly high of $41.64. The stock traded down 2.42% on the session.
  • Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.79. Shares traded down 0.14%.
  • SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) shares broke to $84.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.33 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.16%.
  • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $78.12. Shares traded up 1.1%.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares broke to $65.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.38%.
  • Switch (NYSE:SWCH) shares broke to $21.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.35%.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.56. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares broke to $55.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.
  • JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.91 Thursday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares hit a yearly high of $21.61. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%.
  • New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.02.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.25. Shares traded down 0.18%.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.75 Thursday. The stock was up 19.28% for the day.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.
  • Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $37.86. Shares traded up 1.49%.
  • Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.77. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
  • Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.06 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.28%.
  • Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.97 for a change of up 0.37%.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.46 on Thursday, moving up 0.73%.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares were up 0.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.44.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.95.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.89. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares were up 0.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.28.
  • Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares hit a yearly high of $51.22. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 14.46%.
  • Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $51.05 with a daily change of up 0.49%.
  • Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.89 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.71%.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $26.94 with a daily change of up 0.62%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
  • BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares hit $6.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.82%.
  • Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.67 Thursday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
  • Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.75 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.23. The stock traded down 2.24% on the session.
  • Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares broke to $18.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.07. Shares traded up 3.57%.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares hit a yearly high of $17.04. The stock traded up 9.07% on the session.
  • Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.25. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares set a new yearly high of $19.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.21. Shares traded up 0.46%.
  • Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.94. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.95. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) shares hit $31.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.19%.
  • Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares broke to $23.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) stock hit a yearly high price of $114.45. The stock was up 11.19% for the day.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.96. Shares traded up 0.12%.
  • Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.45 with a daily change of up 10.24%.
  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.77 on Thursday, moving up 0.17%.
  • RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.56 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.06%.
  • Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.13 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.93%.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.53 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.26%.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.33. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.
  • BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) shares hit a yearly high of $14.98. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.69 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
  • BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT) shares were up 0.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.38.
  • Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.57%.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares were up 3.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $71.84.
  • Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) shares were up 0.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.35.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares hit a yearly high of $56.95. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares hit a yearly high of $14.98. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
  • Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares hit a yearly high of $11.60. The stock traded up 2.94% on the session.
  • Knoll (NYSE:KNL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $27.29 with a daily change of up 0.63%.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.05. The stock was up 3.36% for the day.
  • Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares were up 3.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.00.
  • Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.11 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.03%.
  • New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) shares were down 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.73.
  • Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) shares hit $25.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.91 with a daily change of down 0.27%.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.39 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.56%.
  • Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.88. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.09. Shares traded up 0.43%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.34 with a daily change of up 0.8%.
  • Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.68%.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares hit a yearly high of $10.47. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
  • Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.69 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.33 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares broke to $41.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.66%.
  • Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) shares broke to $26.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.11%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.85 on Thursday, moving up 0.34%.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares were up 0.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.35 for a change of up 0.97%.
  • Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) shares broke to $22.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
  • Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) shares were down 1.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.11 for a change of down 1.68%.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares were up 4.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.12.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares hit $20.76 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
  • Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares broke to $7.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.35%.
  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.95 Thursday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares hit $12.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%.
  • Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.15 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares were up 0.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.40 for a change of up 0.21%.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.18 with a daily change of up 3.0%.
  • TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.25 with a daily change of up 1.95%.
  • Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.46. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.44. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
  • The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) shares hit $52.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%.
  • SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) shares were up 4.41% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.14 for a change of up 4.41%.
  • Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
  • Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) shares hit a yearly high of $11.08. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares broke to $17.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.
  • Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.51. Shares traded up 0.15%.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVF) shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.69.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.71 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.62%.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $28.82. Shares traded up 0.73%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) shares hit a yearly high of $25.82. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares broke to $35.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.
  • Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR) shares broke to $38.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%.
  • City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) shares hit $12.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.23%.
  • Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) shares hit $11.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%.
  • DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.26 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
  • Wells Fargo Income (AMEX:EAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.86. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
  • NexPoint Strategic (NYSE:NHF) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.65%.
  • PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) shares set a new yearly high of $16.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.74%.
  • Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares hit a yearly high of $16.61. The stock traded up 2.31% on the session.
  • Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.50.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares hit $14.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
  • Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) shares were down 1.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.95 for a change of down 1.04%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.97 on Thursday, moving up 0.19%.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares set a new yearly high of $5.29 this morning. The stock was up 4.34% on the session.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.84. Shares traded up 0.06%.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.49%.
  • Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares hit $21.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.09. Shares traded up 6.05%.
  • Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.84 Thursday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • Adams Natural Resources (NYSE:PEO) shares broke to $16.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
  • Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE:TEI) shares broke to $8.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%.
  • The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares were up 0.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.84 for a change of up 0.25%.
  • First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.13%.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.17.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.20. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
  • Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.55. Shares traded up 1.07%.
  • Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.22%.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.88 Thursday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day.
  • BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares set a new yearly high of $4.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
  • Macquarie Global (NYSE:MGU) shares were up 1.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.74 for a change of up 1.02%.
  • Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.28 Thursday. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.84 on Thursday, moving up 0.23%.
  • BlackRock Energy (NYSE:BGR) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.23 on Thursday, moving up 0.5%.
  • First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN) shares were up 0.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.06.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.82 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.48%.
  • Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) shares hit a yearly high of $16.59. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
  • Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.95. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
  • Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.13 Thursday. The stock was up 2.64% for the day.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.39 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.26%.
  • Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares were up 0.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.72 for a change of up 0.48%.
  • Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.49 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.23. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE:BWG) shares hit a yearly high of $12.96. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
  • Nuveen Diversified (NYSE:JDD) shares were down 0.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.95.
  • Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) shares were up 0.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.47 for a change of up 0.82%.
  • CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (NYSE:CEE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.44. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
  • Voya Global Advantage (NYSE:IGA) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.02.
  • Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $31.30. Shares traded up 1.19%.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares were up 2.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.18.
  • Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.36 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%.
  • Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE:JTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.15 on Thursday, moving up 0.25%.
  • Plumas (NASDAQ:PLBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $24.10. Shares traded up 4.22%.
  • Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE:IHD) shares were up 0.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.70 for a change of up 0.64%.
  • Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) shares hit a yearly high of $17.29. The stock traded up 5.23% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.47 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.32%.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.62. Shares traded up 0.92%.
  • First Trust New Opps (NYSE:FPL) shares broke to $6.12 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.33%.
  • Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.46 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.53%.
  • Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.77 Thursday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares were up 7.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.95.
  • First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) shares hit a yearly high of $4.79. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
  • Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.85 Thursday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE:SZC) shares set a new yearly high of $49.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
  • Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) shares were up 0.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.61.
  • NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%.
  • Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.35. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE:MIE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.22. Shares traded up 1.7%.
  • HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF) shares were up 1.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.19 for a change of up 1.29%.
  • Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.04. The stock traded up 1.4% on the session.
  • First Trust/aberdeen (NYSE:FEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.88 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.28%.
  • Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares set a new yearly high of $31.92 this morning. The stock was up 3.07% on the session.
  • Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE:CIF) shares hit $3.03 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
  • Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 22.65%.
  • Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares hit a yearly high of $7.67. The stock traded up 36.9% on the session.

 

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

