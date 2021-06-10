Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 258 companies set new 52-week highs.
Intriguing Points:
- The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT).
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) rallied the most, trading up 36.9% to reach its new 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares were up 0.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,519.39 for a change of up 0.97%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2,433.99 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.95%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares hit $697.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.97%.
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares broke to $54.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.28%.
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares were up 0.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.50 for a change of up 0.96%.
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $148.68.
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $152.84 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.98. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $473.66.
- Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares broke to $195.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.
- BP (NYSE:BP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.07 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.12%.
- Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $124.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
- Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) stock made a new 52-week high of $179.63 Thursday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares hit a yearly high of $19.89. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares were up 2.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.28.
- PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) shares set a new yearly high of $44.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.65% on the session.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $104.62.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) stock made a new 52-week high of $167.87 Thursday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares were up 1.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.47.
- Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.09 Thursday. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
- TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $53.59. Shares traded up 0.48%.
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) stock hit a yearly high price of $575.01. The stock was up 1.25% for the day.
- Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.96 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.99%.
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.71 on Thursday, moving up 0.67%.
- Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares set a new yearly high of $8.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.17 with a daily change of up 1.22%.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares hit a yearly high of $141.86. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $140.55. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
- Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) shares were up 1.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.84.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares were up 1.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $94.34 for a change of up 1.12%.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares hit $181.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.26%.
- Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) stock made a new 52-week high of $125.24 Thursday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
- Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares broke to $104.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares hit $228.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.1%.
- Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $148.17.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.56. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $197.36 on Thursday, moving down 0.07%.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) stock hit a yearly high price of $281.56. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) shares broke to $41.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.
- MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares broke to $29.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.
- Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) shares hit a yearly high of $191.47. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares broke to $499.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
- Hess (NYSE:HES) shares were up 1.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.97.
- Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares hit a yearly high of $103.94. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $364.23.
- Fortis (NYSE:FTS) shares were up 0.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.62 for a change of up 0.61%.
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $332.36 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.95%.
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) shares hit $10.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.
- Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) stock hit a yearly high price of $170.14. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
- NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.19 Thursday. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) shares set a new yearly high of $32.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
- Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock made a new 52-week high of $351.26 Thursday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.92. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
- CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) shares set a new yearly high of $26.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares hit $38.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.77 with a daily change of up 2.28%.
- Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) shares hit $53.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%.
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.47 Thursday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $212.94 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
- Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.82. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.55%.
- Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares were up 0.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $91.80 for a change of up 0.19%.
- Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) shares broke to $123.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
- Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.68. The stock was up 2.31% for the day.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares hit a yearly high of $26.55. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
- CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares hit $46.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.13%.
- Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) shares set a new yearly high of $12.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
- Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $6.50 with a daily change of up 2.05%.
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares hit a yearly high of $20.10. The stock traded down 0.4% on the session.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) stock made a new 52-week high of $95.76 Thursday. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) shares set a new yearly high of $60.62 this morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.26. The stock traded up 6.52% on the session.
- Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $101.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.68%.
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares hit a yearly high of $34.50. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
- Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) shares were up 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.37.
- Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares set a new yearly high of $67.33 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares hit a yearly high of $41.64. The stock traded down 2.42% on the session.
- Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.79. Shares traded down 0.14%.
- SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) shares broke to $84.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.
- Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.33 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.16%.
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $78.12. Shares traded up 1.1%.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares broke to $65.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.38%.
- Switch (NYSE:SWCH) shares broke to $21.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.35%.
- Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.56. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares broke to $55.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.
- JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.91 Thursday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares hit a yearly high of $21.61. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
- Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%.
- New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.02.
- Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.25. Shares traded down 0.18%.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.75 Thursday. The stock was up 19.28% for the day.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.
- Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $37.86. Shares traded up 1.49%.
- Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.77. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
- Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.06 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.28%.
- Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.97 for a change of up 0.37%.
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.46 on Thursday, moving up 0.73%.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares were up 0.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.44.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.95.
- SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.89. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares were up 0.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.28.
- Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares hit a yearly high of $51.22. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 14.46%.
- Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $51.05 with a daily change of up 0.49%.
- Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.89 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.71%.
- Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $26.94 with a daily change of up 0.62%.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
- BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares hit $6.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.82%.
- Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.67 Thursday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
- Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.75 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
- Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.23. The stock traded down 2.24% on the session.
- Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares broke to $18.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.07. Shares traded up 3.57%.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares hit a yearly high of $17.04. The stock traded up 9.07% on the session.
- Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.25. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
- Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares set a new yearly high of $19.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.21. Shares traded up 0.46%.
- Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.94. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
- PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.95. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
- Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) shares hit $31.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.19%.
- Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares broke to $23.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) stock hit a yearly high price of $114.45. The stock was up 11.19% for the day.
- Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.96. Shares traded up 0.12%.
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.45 with a daily change of up 10.24%.
- Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.77 on Thursday, moving up 0.17%.
- RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.56 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.06%.
- Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.13 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.93%.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.53 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.26%.
- WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.33. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.
- BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) shares hit a yearly high of $14.98. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
- Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.69 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
- BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT) shares were up 0.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.38.
- Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.57%.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares were up 3.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $71.84.
- Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) shares were up 0.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.35.
- NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares hit a yearly high of $56.95. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.
- Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares hit a yearly high of $14.98. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
- Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares hit a yearly high of $11.60. The stock traded up 2.94% on the session.
- Knoll (NYSE:KNL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $27.29 with a daily change of up 0.63%.
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.05. The stock was up 3.36% for the day.
- Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares were up 3.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.00.
- Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.11 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.03%.
- New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) shares were down 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.73.
- Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) shares hit $25.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.
- KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.91 with a daily change of down 0.27%.
- Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.39 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.56%.
- Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.88. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.09. Shares traded up 0.43%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.34 with a daily change of up 0.8%.
- Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.68%.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares hit a yearly high of $10.47. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
- Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.69 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.33 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares broke to $41.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.66%.
- Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) shares broke to $26.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.11%.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.85 on Thursday, moving up 0.34%.
- Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares were up 0.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.35 for a change of up 0.97%.
- Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) shares broke to $22.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
- Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) shares were down 1.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.11 for a change of down 1.68%.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares were up 4.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.12.
- Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares hit $20.76 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
- Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares broke to $7.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.35%.
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.95 Thursday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
- Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares hit $12.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%.
- Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.15 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
- Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares were up 0.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.40 for a change of up 0.21%.
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.18 with a daily change of up 3.0%.
- TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.25 with a daily change of up 1.95%.
- Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.46. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
- BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.44. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
- The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) shares hit $52.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%.
- SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) shares were up 4.41% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.14 for a change of up 4.41%.
- Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
- Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) shares hit a yearly high of $11.08. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
- Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares broke to $17.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.
- Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.51. Shares traded up 0.15%.
- Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVF) shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.69.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.71 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.62%.
- One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $28.82. Shares traded up 0.73%.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) shares hit a yearly high of $25.82. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares broke to $35.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.
- Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR) shares broke to $38.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%.
- City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) shares hit $12.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.23%.
- Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) shares hit $11.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%.
- DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.26 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
- Wells Fargo Income (AMEX:EAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.86. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
- NexPoint Strategic (NYSE:NHF) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.65%.
- PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) shares set a new yearly high of $16.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.74%.
- Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares hit a yearly high of $16.61. The stock traded up 2.31% on the session.
- Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.50.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares hit $14.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
- Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) shares were down 1.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.95 for a change of down 1.04%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.97 on Thursday, moving up 0.19%.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares set a new yearly high of $5.29 this morning. The stock was up 4.34% on the session.
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.84. Shares traded up 0.06%.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.49%.
- Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares hit $21.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.
- Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.09. Shares traded up 6.05%.
- Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.84 Thursday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- Adams Natural Resources (NYSE:PEO) shares broke to $16.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
- Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE:TEI) shares broke to $8.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%.
- The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares were up 0.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.84 for a change of up 0.25%.
- First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.13%.
- Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.17.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.20. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
- Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.55. Shares traded up 1.07%.
- Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.22%.
- ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.88 Thursday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day.
- BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares set a new yearly high of $4.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
- Macquarie Global (NYSE:MGU) shares were up 1.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.74 for a change of up 1.02%.
- Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.28 Thursday. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.
- Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.84 on Thursday, moving up 0.23%.
- BlackRock Energy (NYSE:BGR) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.23 on Thursday, moving up 0.5%.
- First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN) shares were up 0.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.06.
- Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.82 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.48%.
- Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) shares hit a yearly high of $16.59. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
- Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.95. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
- Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.13 Thursday. The stock was up 2.64% for the day.
- SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.39 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.26%.
- Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares were up 0.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.72 for a change of up 0.48%.
- Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.49 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.
- BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.23. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
- BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE:BWG) shares hit a yearly high of $12.96. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
- Nuveen Diversified (NYSE:JDD) shares were down 0.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.95.
- Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) shares were up 0.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.47 for a change of up 0.82%.
- CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (NYSE:CEE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.44. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
- Voya Global Advantage (NYSE:IGA) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.02.
- Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $31.30. Shares traded up 1.19%.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares were up 2.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.18.
- Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.36 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%.
- Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE:JTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.15 on Thursday, moving up 0.25%.
- Plumas (NASDAQ:PLBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $24.10. Shares traded up 4.22%.
- Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE:IHD) shares were up 0.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.70 for a change of up 0.64%.
- Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) shares hit a yearly high of $17.29. The stock traded up 5.23% on the session.
- Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.47 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.32%.
- Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.62. Shares traded up 0.92%.
- First Trust New Opps (NYSE:FPL) shares broke to $6.12 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.33%.
- Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.46 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.53%.
- Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.77 Thursday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares were up 7.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.95.
- First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) shares hit a yearly high of $4.79. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
- Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.85 Thursday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
- Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE:SZC) shares set a new yearly high of $49.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
- Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) shares were up 0.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.61.
- NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%.
- Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.35. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE:MIE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.22. Shares traded up 1.7%.
- HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF) shares were up 1.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.19 for a change of up 1.29%.
- Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.04. The stock traded up 1.4% on the session.
- First Trust/aberdeen (NYSE:FEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.88 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.28%.
- Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares set a new yearly high of $31.92 this morning. The stock was up 3.07% on the session.
- Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE:CIF) shares hit $3.03 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
- Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 22.65%.
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares hit a yearly high of $7.67. The stock traded up 36.9% on the session.
Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.
