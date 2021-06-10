Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
During the morning session on Thursday, 3 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Interesting Facts:
- Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $44.22.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.13 on Thursday, moving down 4.0%.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares hit a yearly low of $1.42. The stock was down 8.44% on the session.
If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.
Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas