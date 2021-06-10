 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Share:

 

During the morning session on Thursday, 3 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

  • Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

  • Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $44.22.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.13 on Thursday, moving down 4.0%.
  • Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares hit a yearly low of $1.42. The stock was down 8.44% on the session.

 

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

 

Related Articles (NEOG + QH)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com