Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During the morning session on Thursday, 3 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $44.22.

(NASDAQ:QH) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.13 on Thursday, moving down 4.0%. Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares hit a yearly low of $1.42. The stock was down 8.44% on the session.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it.