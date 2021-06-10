 Skip to main content

Keysight Technologies Insights: Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021
Looking at Q2, Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) earned $235.00 million, a 10.85% increase from the preceding quarter. Keysight Technologies also posted a total of $1.22 billion in sales, a 3.47% increase since Q1. Keysight Technologies earned $212.00 million, and sales totaled $1.18 billion in Q1.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Keysight Technologies posted an ROCE of 0.07%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Keysight Technologies's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Keysight Technologies reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.44/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.33/share.

 

