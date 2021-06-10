 Skip to main content

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Walmart

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 9:50am   Comments
Looking at Q1, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) earned $6.91 billion, a 25.92% increase from the preceding quarter. Walmart's sales decreased to $138.31 billion, a 9.05% change since Q4. In Q4, Walmart brought in $152.08 billion in sales but only earned $5.49 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Walmart's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Walmart posted an ROCE of 0.08%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Walmart's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Walmart reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.69/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.21/share.

 

