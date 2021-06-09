 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elanco To Exit Three Manufacturing Sites To Streamline Footprint

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 1:32pm   Comments
Share:
Elanco To Exit Three Manufacturing Sites To Streamline Footprint
  • Following the acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELANhas agreed to sell its sites in Shawnee, Kansas, and Speke, the U.K., to TriRx Pharmaceuticals, a Connecticut-based contract manufacturer with approximately 600 employees.
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • A long-term supply pact has been signed for the facilities to continue to manufacture existing Elanco products.
  • The sale of the Shawnee and Speke facilities will complete by 1H of 2021 and early 2022, respectively.
  • The steps will accelerate the company's gross margin efforts, reduce annual capital expenditures by $25 million to $30 million, and improve working capital by approximately $75 million to $85 million by reducing inventory.
  • A related impairment charge of $245 million to $305 million will be incurred in Q2 2021, resulting in reducing Q2 and fiscal year 2021 GAAP EPS guidance by $0.43 to $0.54, with no change in adjusted EPS guidance.
  • The Shawnee facility closure is expected to reduce full-year 2021 revenue by $10 million to $20 million.
  • Additionally, Elanco will cease operations at the legacy Bayer Animal Health manufacturing site in Belford Roxo, Brazil.
  • The operations will be transferred to ELAN's site in Santa Clara, Mexico, and a contract manufacturer in Brazil.
  • The site will be decommissioned in early 2022.
  • Price Action: ELAN shares are up 1.80% at $33.96 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ELAN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Vaccine Authorized In Japan, Neovasc's Adverse Ruling In Germany, Metacrine Rallies On Insider Buying
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Iovance To Delay Regulatory Filing For Cancer Therapy, Departures At Passage Bio, Positive Readout For Silence Therapeutics
Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Spero Secures NIAID Funding, GlaxoSmithKline Releases COVID-19 Data, BioNTech Gets New CFO
Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Activision, Avis Budget, Energy Transfer And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Health Care Asset Sales General

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com