28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 37.8% to $7.40 in pre-market trading.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) rose 23.5% to $3.89 in pre-market trading following 2 Form 4 filings. 1 filing showed purchase of 961.5k shares of common stock via 10%holder, Slate Path Capital and other one filing by the company’s CEO for 823K shares.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) rose 22.1% to $0.83 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Monday. The company released Q1 results last month.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) rose 17.2% to $28.35 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Monday.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) rose 15.6% to $67.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) rose 12.8% to $14.94 in pre-market trading. HOOKIPA Pharma highlighted Phase 1 data for HB-200 as a treatment for advanced HPV16+ cancers.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) rose 11.7% to $13.31 in pre-market trading. Clover Health Investments emerged as the most discussed name on r/WallStreetBets, or WSB, a popular retail-investor-centric Reddit forum.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) rose 9.3% to $3.19 in pre-market trading. The company yesterday announced it successfully achieved a high purity of the rare earth element Neodymium using its chromatography process.
- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) rose 9% to $24.99 in pre-market trading .
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) rose 8.6% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after surging 18% on Monday.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) rose 8.5% to $27.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results and announced a $150 million buyback plan.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares rose 7.9% to $7.56 in pre-market trading. MoSys recentlu inked an agreement to sell 1.8 million shares $7.15 per share to raise $13 million in gross proceeds in an institutional offering.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares rose 7.6% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Monday.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares rose 6.6% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 6.4% to $7.81 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Monday.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) rose 6.4% to $4.73 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Monday.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) shares rose 5% to $20.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY21 guidance.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 5% to $57.61 in pre-market trading amid interest in the name from retail traders on Reddit. The company’s stock also surged 15% on Monday.
- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) rose 4.5% to $50.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Losers
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell 8.9% to $24.42 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed follow-on public offering of 6.5 million American Depositary Shares.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares fell 8.9% to $216.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) fell 6.1% to $8.58 in pre-market trading. Ra Medical Systems shares jumped 87% on Monday after retail traders pushed the stock higher.
- Leslie's Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) fell 5.7% to $29.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced a secondary offering of 24.5 million shares.
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) fell 5.5% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $6.5 million registered direct offering of 5.977 million shares priced at-the-market.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 5.3% to $27.30 in pre-market trading amid a decrease in the price of bitcoin.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) fell 5.1% to $2.65 in pre-market trading.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares fell 4.6% to $4.93 in pre-market trading after surging 28% on Monday. Liminal BioSciences recently reported the FDA approval for its Biologics License Application for Ryplazim.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) fell 3% to $35.82 in pre-market trading after the company announced a secondary offering of 28 million shares of common stock on behalf of Mondelēz International.
