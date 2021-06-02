Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference Is Almost Here: What You Need To Know

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) annual Worldwide Developers Conference, scheduled June 7 through June 11, is a virtual event for the second year in a row.

Scheduled Events & Programs: The event kicks off with a keynote address, June 7 at 10 a.m. PDT. The Platforms State of the Union is slated for 2 p.m. PDT, at which the company is likely to give insights into new developer tools, technologies and advances across software platforms.

More than 200 in-depth sessions will be held providing the know-how and expertise to create innovative apps. The company said videos and transcripts of these will be posted each day.

The Apple Developer app, the company said, will let users watch videos at multiple playback speeds and easily copy code directly from the video.

The forum will allow more than 1,000 Apple engineers to connect on the Apple Developer Forums. The company will also let any viewer with an Apple ID pose questions and share their thoughts.

Apple will run coding and design challenges throughout the week providing a fun and interactive way of getting acquainted with the latest technologies and frameworks.

Apple engineers and designers will host text-based Q&A on developer tools, SwiftUI, accessibility and machine learning. The company will also honor the developers who won this year's Apple Design Awards.

Potential Launches: On the products' front, Apple is expected to announce the newest iteration of its operating system: the iOS15, iPad OS 15, macOS12, watchOS8 and tvOS 15.

Although the WWDC is a software-focused event, Apple could choose to unveil a new MacBook Pro, according to Apple leaker Jon Prosser

i can confirm macbook pro is coming https://t.co/p2Hzh5TVSm — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 24, 2021

Prosser did not give any specifics.

The new notebook model from Apple will have the most radical redesign, MacRumors reported. A Bloomberg report said the new models will have 10-core Apple silicon chips, with eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores, along with 16- or 32-core GPU options.

According to a CNET report, there is a rumor of the AirPods 3 possibly making an appearance at the event. This third generation of AirPods will likely have some of the features of its expensive cousin — the AirPod Pro — and may have a shorter stem, interchangeable tips and a smaller charging case than the AirPod Pro, according to reports. It is unlikely to have active noise cancellation.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a late December note that Apple investors may wish to see the long-rumored Apple AR glasses unveiled at the WWDC.

How to Participate In The Event: Those who want to be part of the event need to download the Apple Developer app, which is available for free on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

The WWDC Apple Keynote will also be available on the app, with an on-demand playback.

APPL Price Action: At last check, Apple shares were up 0.57% at $124.99

(Photo: Apple)