MLB Game Previews For Monday, June 7: How To Watch, Betting Odds For Tonight

Ryan Huizdos , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 12:48pm
There are only three MLB games on the block today after a busy weekend of baseball. The first game gets started at 5:10 p.m. EST, while ESPN is televising a terrific matchup on Monday Night Baseball.

Here is everything you need to know for tonight’s MLB action. All odds courtesy of BetMGM.

How To Read Spreads In Sports Bets

Miami Marlins (25-33) @ Boston Red Sox (36-23)

How to watch: 5:10 p.m. EST on MLB TV (subscription required)

Pablo Lopez (1-3, 2.82 ERA) takes the mound for Miami against Nick Pivetts (6-1, 3.77 ERA). The Red Sox are one game back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East lead and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Pivetta has provided stable pitching for Boston this year and has been backed up with solid run support in each start.

Miami is 2-8 over the past 10 and is now tied for last in the NL East. However, the Marlins have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball and have given up the fifth-fewest runs this season. Lopez has been a big part of that and is having a career year. On the offensive side, they are in the bottom five in runs scored. 

Betting odds:

 

Spread

Over/Under

Moneyline

Marlins

+1.5 (-150)

Over 9.5 (-105)

+125

Red Sox

-1.5 (+125)

Under 9.5 (-115)

-145

 

 

Kansas City Royals (29-28) @ Los Angeles Angels (27-32)

How to watch: 9:30 p.m. EST on ESPN+

The Royals have fallen off since jumping out to the lead in the AL Central in April. Starter Jackson Kowar is making his major league debut after winning the pitcher-of-the-month award in Triple-A East for May. He posted a 0.85 ERA across six starts and struck out 41.

Angels starter Dylan Bundy is 0-6 on the season with a 6.49 ERA. Hopes were high for the former top prospect to help turn Los Angeles into a playoff contender, but he has given up four or more runs in four straight starts. Bundy has also given up 12 home runs, with seven in his last three outings.
Betting odds:

 

Spread

Over/Under

Moneyline

Royals

+1.5 (-165)

Over 9 (-120)

+130

Angels

-1.5 ('+140)

Under 9 (-105)

-150

Chicago Cubs (33-28) @ San Diego Padres (36-25)

How to watch: 10:10 p.m. EST on ESPN

The marquee matchup of the night features two teams in the thick of the NL playoff race. Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay is 4-4 with a respectable 3.62 ERA on the season while Padres starter Ryan Weathers holds a 2.62 ERA. Alzolay recorded a win last week against San Diego as well. Both teams are hitting the ball very well, led by superstars Kris Bryant and Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Cubs swept a three-game series last week at Wrigley Field and are tied for the NL Central lead with Milwaukee. San Diego is two games back in the NL West behind the San Francisco Giants and only one game up on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres pitching staff has allowed the third-fewest runs in baseball and boasts the fifth-best run differential.

Betting odds:

 

Spread

Over/Under

Moneyline

Cubs

+1.5 (-200)

Over 8 (-105)

+100

Padres

-1.5 ('+165)

Under 8 (-115)

-120

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Chicago Cubs Major LEague Baseball San Diego Padres sports betting

