 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Share:

 

 

On Friday morning, 7 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was TAL Education (NYSE:TAL).
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX).
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 7.31% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock hit a yearly low of $29.89. The stock was down 7.31% for the day.
  • Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares moved down 0.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.91, drifting down 0.25%.
  • SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.63.
  • Thunder Bridge (NASDAQ:THBR) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.66 on Friday. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.
  • Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.8%.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.14. Shares traded down 0.42%.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) shares hit a yearly low of $2.13. The stock was down 3.47% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.

 

Related Articles (COE + ALLO)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis Among Early Presenters At ASCO, Sanofi Strikes Breast Cancer Study Pact
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Front And Center, FDA Decisions Due For Scynexis, Liminal And Alkermes
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Nabriva Jumps On Data, Larimar Wilts After Study Put On Hold, Travere To Delay Regulatory Filing
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com