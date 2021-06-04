Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday morning, 7 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was TAL Education (NYSE:TAL).

(NYSE:TAL). The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX).

(AMEX:PLX). TAL Education (NYSE:TAL)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 7.31% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock hit a yearly low of $29.89. The stock was down 7.31% for the day.

(NYSE:TAL) stock hit a yearly low of $29.89. The stock was down 7.31% for the day. Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares moved down 0.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.91, drifting down 0.25%.

(NASDAQ:ALLO) shares moved down 0.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.91, drifting down 0.25%. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.63.

(NASDAQ:TLMD) shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.63. Thunder Bridge (NASDAQ:THBR) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.66 on Friday. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.

(NASDAQ:THBR) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.66 on Friday. The stock was down 1.33% for the day. Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.8%.

(NASDAQ:SPRB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.8%. China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.14. Shares traded down 0.42%.

(NYSE:COE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.14. Shares traded down 0.42%. Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) shares hit a yearly low of $2.13. The stock was down 3.47% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.