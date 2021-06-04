5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) - P/E: 9.67 Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) - P/E: 3.72 Bunge (NYSE:BG) - P/E: 6.05 Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) - P/E: 4.44 Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) - P/E: 8.82

Mannatech saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.34 in Q4 to 1.04 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.26%, which has decreased by 0.22% from last quarter's yield of 3.48%.

Big Lots has reported Q1 earnings per share at 2.62, which has increased by 1.16% compared to Q4, which was 2.59. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.9%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 1.98% in the previous quarter.

Bunge has reported Q1 earnings per share at 3.13, which has increased by 2.62% compared to Q4, which was 3.05. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.45%, which has decreased by 0.11% from 2.56% last quarter.

Lincoln Educational Servs saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.31 in Q4 to 0.13 now. Lincoln Educational Servs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Alico saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.23 in Q1 to 0.66 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.31%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.31% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.