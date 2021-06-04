GameStop Squeeze Inspires New Children's Book 'Stonks On The Moon!'

Most children are probably not paying attention to the happy mayhem being inflicted on Wall Street by a new wave of retail investors championing the cause of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

However, a new children’s book called “Stonks on the Moon!” offers a playful consideration of this situation, with messages for both the young and young-at-heart.

What Happened: The eponymous Stonks is a young ape who cannot understand why the moon can only be visited by hedgehogs. With the calm guidance of his father — a simian wearing a bandana resembling Keith Gill’s preferred headwear — little Stonks achieves his dream of building a rocket ship that takes him to the moon.

“Stonks on the Moon!” is credited to Professor Clark, a nom de plume for first-time writer Dillon Clark, who described himself as an IT professional at a bank “in the middle of Illinois in the middle of a cornfield.” With his book, Clark envisioned a tale that had multiple layers appealing to multiple generations.

“It's kind of a children's book for adults and children,” he explained. “A kid can read it and be like, ‘Hey, I understand it. I get a good message from it.' But then the adult can read it and be like, ‘Oh, I see what's going on there'.”

Clark, who collaborated with the Indonesian-based illustrator Visoeale on the 25-page paperback, began the project in February and released it on Amazon on May 27.

Clark self-identified as a GameStop owner and expressed enthusiasm about the positive potential retail investors are having on the market.

He mused that his book should have included an index for those who don’t get some of the jokey references, such as hedgehogs standing in for hedge funds and an ebullient ape enjoying media attention representing a simian version of a certain South African-born aerospace entrepreneur with a habit of talking about going to the moon.

What Happens Next: Since its release, “Stonks on the Moon!” sold more than 1,000 books.

“It's been great,” he stated. “All the apes on Reddit have been super, super nice.”

Clark is now working on a follow-up children’s book entitled “Stonks and Dodger Save Christmas,” which is slated for a year-end release. Next on his list, he said with crossed fingers, was convincing Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) technoking to narrate an audiobook version of his works.

“I think ‘Stonks on the Moon!’ would be awesome if Elon Musk narrated,” he said. “I've been tweeting at him every day for the last 35 days, and I'm doing it for a year straight.”