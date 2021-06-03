David Spade To Guest Host 'Bachelor In Paradise' As Chris Harrison's Fate Remains Unclear

Chris Harrison is out as the host of the next season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” and will be replaced by a rotation of guest hosts starting with comedian David Spade.

What Happened: According to a Variety report citing unnamed sources, Harrison’s involvement in “The Bachelor” franchise has been in doubt since February when he made comments defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after photographs emerged of her at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018.

Kirkconnell, who won the season with Matt James, the franchise’s first Black lead, was also accused of liking social media photographs featuring the Confederate flag.

Harrison initially defended his comments, blaming criticism on the “woke police,” but later backpedaled and stated, “By excusing historical racism, I defended it.” Kirkconnell and James briefly broke up, but have since reunited as a couple.

What Happens Next: Harrison’s fate with the franchise is still unclear. ABC, a Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) subsidiary, and Warner Bros. TV, an ATT (NYSE: T) division, have not issued any comments on whether Harrison has been formally terminated — although the next season of “The Bachelorette,” which debuts next week, will have former contestants Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe as co-hosts.

Spade, who rose to fame on “Saturday Night Live” and has frequently commented on "The Bachelor" franchise on his Instagram page, is the first confirmed talent to guest host “Bachelor in Paradise,” which was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The broadcast premiere date for the show's seventh season has yet to be announced.

(Photo of David Spade courtesy Dodge Challenger 1 / Flickr Creative Commons.)