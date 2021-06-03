 Skip to main content

dLocal Prices IPO at $21 Per Share; Trading Begins Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 6:35am   Comments
  • Technology-first payments platform, dLocal Ltd (NASDAQ: DLO), has priced 29.4 million shares, including 25 million shares from selling shareholders at $21 per share, to raise $92.6 million in its initial public offering (IPO).
  • The offer price has exceeded the price range of $16 - $18 per share.
  • The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “DLO” today.
  • The selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.4 million shares.
  • dLocal will utilize the IPO proceeds to accelerate investments in technology, manage potential working capital needs, pursue growth opportunities via acquisition and general corporate purposes.

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media

