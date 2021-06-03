 Skip to main content

Missing Out On Massive AMC Stock Surge, Mudrick Capital Says Has 'No Regrets' On Selling: NYPost

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 6:09am   Comments
Hedge fund Mudrick Capital said it does not regret having missed out on the massive surge in the stock of movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) on Wednesday, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

What Happened: One of the people close to the hedge fund told the New York Post that Mudrick’s brief flirtation with AMC Entertainment’s stock is “history” and the hedge fund had “no regrets.”

It was reported on Tuesday that Mudrick Capital sold its entire $230 million holding in AMC Entertainment just hours after buying into the high-flying stock.

See also: How to Buy AMC Stock

Mudrick decided to cash out after it determined that AMC Entertainment's shares are “overvalued” and as it values businesses based on fundamentals. However, the hedge fund was able to sell the shares it bought at a significant profit.

See Also: Own AMC Shares? Get Rewarded With A Free Popcorn Under New Investor Connect Program

Why It Matters: AMC Entertainment’s shares skyrocketed 95% in Wednesday’s trading as retail investors pile into Reddit-favorite stocks and attempt a new short squeeze.

In the process, AMC overtook another Reddit-favorite and gaming retailer GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) in terms of market capitalization.

Mudrick's purchase of 8.5 million AMC Entertainment shares for $230.5 million meant the shares were priced at $27.12 per share. Assuming the shares were sold at Wednesday’s closing stock price of $62.55 per share, Mudrick could have raked in a profit of more than $300 million.

Mudrick had previously invested in AMC as it navigated a difficult period during the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the closure of its theatres.

Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed 95.2% higher in Wednesday’s trading session at $62.55.

Read Next: BlackBerry Overtakes AMC To Become Top WallStreetBets Interest

Photo by Tojosan on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: apes Meme Stocks movie theaters Mudrick Capital stonksNews Hedge Funds General Best of Benzinga

