Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 4 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

(NASDAQ:IMVT) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Gigcapital2 (NYSE:GIX).

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares set a new yearly low of $10.15 this morning. The stock was down 16.23% on the session.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) stock hit a yearly low of $6.36. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) stock drifted down 5.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.34.

Gigcapital2 (NYSE:GIX) shares fell to $8.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.55%.

