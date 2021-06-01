Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 4 companies set new 52-week lows.
Intriguing Points:
- Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Gigcapital2 (NYSE:GIX).
- Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 16.23% to hit its new 52-week low.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:
- Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares set a new yearly low of $10.15 this morning. The stock was down 16.23% on the session.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) stock hit a yearly low of $6.36. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.
- Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) stock drifted down 5.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.34.
- Gigcapital2 (NYSE:GIX) shares fell to $8.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.55%.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.
