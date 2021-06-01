 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 10:13am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 4 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

  • Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Gigcapital2 (NYSE:GIX).
  • Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 16.23% to hit its new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares set a new yearly low of $10.15 this morning. The stock was down 16.23% on the session.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) stock hit a yearly low of $6.36. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.
  • Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) stock drifted down 5.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.34.
  • Gigcapital2 (NYSE:GIX) shares fell to $8.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.55%.

 

