Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) - P/E: 4.85 Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) - P/E: 3.93 WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 5.62 Network-1 Technologies (AMEX:NTIP) - P/E: 9.03 Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) - P/E: 9.42

Most recently, QIWI reported earnings per share at 0.44, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.55. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.01%, which has decreased by 3.51% from 11.52% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Aviat Networks experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.48 in Q2 and is now 0.49. Aviat Networks does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

WidePoint's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.06, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.96. WidePoint does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Network-1 Technologies has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.38, which has increased by 733.33% compared to Q4, which was -0.06. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.75%, which has decreased by 1.77% from 4.52% last quarter.

This quarter, Ebix experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.94 in Q4 and is now 0.84. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.1%, which has increased by 0.51% from 0.59% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.