 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Titan Medical Stock Jumps After Medtronic's $10M Second Milestone Payment

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 8:47am   Comments
Share:
Titan Medical Stock Jumps After Medtronic's $10M Second Milestone Payment
  • Titan Medical Inc (NASDAQ: TMDIhas received $10 million under the second technical milestone under the development and license agreement with Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT).
  • The development and license agreement provides for developing robotic-assisted surgical technologies for Titan and Medtronic in their respective businesses. Titan retains worldwide rights to commercialize the developed technologies for use with its own Enos robotic single access surgical system.
  • In October 2020, Titan achieved the first technical milestone and completed a non-technical financial milestone under the development agreement, with the satisfactory raising of $18 million capital.
  • Titan would receive an additional payment of approximately $11 million on completing the third technical milestone, representing the fourth and final milestone.
  • Price Action: TMDI shares are up 9.84% at $2.01, and MDT shares are up 0.68% at $126 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDT + TMDI)

Medtronic Earnings Double On Procedure Recovery; Hikes Dividend By 9%
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vir-GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved, Zosano Spikes On Long-Term Migraine Drug Data, Decision Day For Eton, 2 IPOs
Recap: Medtronic Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For May 27, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 25, 2021
The Power and Precision of BioSig's PURE EP™ System in the Electrophysiology (EP) Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Health Care Financing General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com