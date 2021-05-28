24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 30.1% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on NDA review for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid.
- Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEX) rose 25.3% to $25.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced intent to commence a cash tender offer to purchase up to 211,538 shares of its common stock at $26 per share.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 20.4% to $20.40 in pre-market trading.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares rose 16.3% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) rose 10.4% to $13.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong revenue guidance .
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 10.2% to $29.24 in pre-market trading. AMC jumped over 35% on Thursday as retail traders continue to band together in an attempt to squeeze the stock higher.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) rose 7.4% to $86.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) rose 6.9% to $2.98 in pre-market trading. Hudson Technologies, earlier during the month, reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) rose 6.2% to $3.26 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Thursday.
- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) rose 5.6% to $1.13 in pre-market trading.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 5.5% to $5.07 in pre-market trading after a 13G filing showed DE Shaw has a 5% stake in the company.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) rose 5.2% to $24.03 in pre-market trading. Koss shares jumped over 10% on Thursday amid continued speculative retail trading in the name.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) rose 4.7% to $236.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company issued strong forecast for the current quarter and also raised its FY22 guidance.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares rose 4.6% to $6.85 in pre-market trading. The company recently published a trial titled "A Trial to Learn More About a Possible Treatment For Participants With Acute Myeloid Leukemia" to ClinicalTrials.gov.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 4.3% to $1.46 in pre-market trading. Nabriva Therapeutics and Sinovant Sciences, recently, announced topline results from the Phase 3 trial of lefamulin in Chinese adults with community acquired bacterial pneumonia.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) rose 3.6% to $340.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and raised FY21 guidance.
- Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) rose 3.5% to $274.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 FY21 guidance above estimates.
Losers
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ: GOED) shares fell 68.7% to $1.90 in pre-market trading. 1847 Goedeker shares jumped over 40% on Thursday on abnormally-high volume.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares fell 7% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after jumping around 10% on Thursday.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 5.6% to $24.39 in pre-market trading. B. Riley recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $47 price target.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) fell 5.6% to $18.11 in pre-market trading. GSX Techedu recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 5.4% to $8.92 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Thursday.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) fell 5.3% to $30.40 in pre-market trading. HP reported upbeat results for its fiscal second quarter and raised its FY21 earnings forecast.
- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) fell 4.6% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Thursday.
