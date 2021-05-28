Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for April is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is expected to widen to $91.0 billion in April from $90.6 billion in March.
- Data on personal income and consumption expenditures for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Compared to stimulus-driven 21.1% monthly surge in March, personal income is likely to drop 14.8% in April. Personal consumption expenditures are projected to increase 0.6% in April.
- Data on wholesale inventories for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 1.2% in April following a 1.3% build in the previous month.
- The Chicago PMI for May is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index declining to 70 in May from April's unexpected jump to 72.1.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The overall index is expected to increase slightly to 83.0 in May from prior reading of 82.8.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for April will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
