Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 4:26am   Comments
  • An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for April is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is expected to widen to $91.0 billion in April from $90.6 billion in March.
  • Data on personal income and consumption expenditures for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Compared to stimulus-driven 21.1% monthly surge in March, personal income is likely to drop 14.8% in April. Personal consumption expenditures are projected to increase 0.6% in April.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 1.2% in April following a 1.3% build in the previous month.
  • The Chicago PMI for May is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index declining to 70 in May from April's unexpected jump to 72.1.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The overall index is expected to increase slightly to 83.0 in May from prior reading of 82.8.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for April will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

