Looking Into Salarius Pharmaceuticals's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 11:08am   Comments
In Q1, Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) posted sales of $1.27 million. Earnings were up 2.69%, but Salarius Pharmaceuticals still reported an overall loss of $1.80 million. In Q4, Salarius Pharmaceuticals brought in $1.48 million in sales but lost $1.76 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Salarius Pharmaceuticals's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Salarius Pharmaceuticals posted an ROCE of -0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Salarius Pharmaceuticals is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Salarius Pharmaceuticals's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Salarius Pharmaceuticals reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.06/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.05/share.

 

