 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 9:50am   Comments
Share:

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) - P/E: 9.08
  2. Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) - P/E: 5.68
  3. GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) - P/E: 9.4
  4. Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) - P/E: 4.25
  5. Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX:AE) - P/E: 7.52

Equitrans Midstream's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.19, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.31. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.53%, which has decreased by 0.86% from 8.39% last quarter.

Most recently, Petrobras Brasileiro reported earnings per share at 0.01, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at -0.7. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 13.66%, which has increased by 9.56% from 4.1% last quarter.

GasLog saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.24 in Q4 to 0.58 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.44%, which has decreased by 0.6% from last quarter's yield of 4.04%.

Dynagas LNG Partners has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.22, which has increased by 4.76% compared to Q3, which was 0.21. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.0%, which has increased by 4.95% from last quarter's yield of 6.05%.

Adams Resources & Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.65 in Q4 to -0.61 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.6%, which has increased by 0.2% from last quarter's yield of 3.4%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (PBR + ETRN)

9 Energy Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 13, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2021
Equitrans Midstream: Q1 Earnings Insights
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Apple, Petrobras And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com