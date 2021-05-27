Acutus Medical Receives Green Signal From FDA To Start AcQBlate Atrial Fibrillation Trial
- The FDA has signed off Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) AcQBlate AF trial for Acutus Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: AFIB) AcQBlate Force Sensing Ablation Catheter and System.
- The trial is expected to enroll 350 subjects and evaluate the system's safety and efficacy in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation.
- The system is designed to provide consistent, effective therapeutic solutions during cardiac ablation procedures, the AcQBlate Force gold-tipped catheter, and the system shows physicians, in real-time, how much contact force is being applied to the heart during ablations.
- Enrollment for the AcQBlate Force AF trial is expected to begin in the second half of 2021, once participating sites gain necessary institutional review board (IRB) approvals.
- Price Action: AFIB shares are up 7.9% at $15.43 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Atrial Fibrillation Briefs Investigational Device Exemption (IDE)News Health Care Small Cap FDA General