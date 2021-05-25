'What A Bright Time, It's The Right Time': Netflix Signs Lindsay Lohan To Christmas Rom-Com

Lindsay Lohan is back and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has her in a new Christmas-themed rom-com.

What’s Going On? Lohan has not acted in a film since the Belgian-lensed “Among the Shadows,” which was shot in 2015 but remained unseen until a barely-publicized straight-to-video release in 2019.

The former child star saw her career wane through a skein of poorly received performances on film and television, while her boisterous private life dominated the tabloids to the point that she gained a reputation in Hollywood of being unreliable.

For most of the past decade, has worked in Europe and Australia while taking up residence in Dubai. Netflix would be her first U.S.-based project since the 2014 reality series “Lindsay.”

Related Link: Cher At 75: New Hollywood Biopic Planned For Decades-Spanning Superstar

What To Expect: The new project doesn't have a title, but its story finds Lohan as a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who gets amnesia following a skiing accident and somehow “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.” (Yes, this seems like a snowbound remake of the 1987 Goldie Hawn film "Overboard," but we'll save that for another day.)

Production is scheduled to take place in November, which puts the film into the streaming service’s holiday movies line-up for late 2022.

This is the latest in a series of Christmas flicks that Netflix has produced, which include “Jingle Jangle,” “A Christmas Prince,” “The Christmas Chronicles” and “The Princess Switch” – the latter inspired by Lohan’s 1998 breakthrough “The Parent Trap.”