Dish-Owned SLING TV Launches New App For Streaming Live Sports, News, Entertainment
- DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH)-owned streaming service, SLING TV, has rolled out a new app in beta, which features a powerful personalization engine for an effortless entertainment experience.
- The SLING TV app is available to select customers using Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fire TV devices beginning today with more upcoming features in future releases. This summer, it will continue to launch across all SLING TV compatible devices, including on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) devices.
- The new SLING TV app delivers the best in live sports, news, and entertainment, at the same unbeatable low price point, SLING TV Group President Michael Schwimmer said.
- Users can watch the most popular channels to catch live sports, news, entertainment, and access over 150,000 shows and movies on-demand.
- Price action: DISH shares traded lower by 1.31% at $43.84 on the last check Tuesday.
