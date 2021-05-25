Diebold Nixdorf Expanded BP Partnership For Retail Site Management, Payment Platform Deployment
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) extended collaboration with BP PLC (NYSE: BP) to provide an integrated solution comprised of hardware, software, and managed services.
- Under the arrangement, BP will leverage DN AllConnect ServicesSM globally to reduce the operational complexity regarding retail site management.
- BP will also deploy AEVI's global payment platform (AEVI Motion) across key European markets. It can consolidate its payment infrastructure into a single solution and migrate to a cloud-based payment platform.
- Price action: DBD shares traded higher by 0.15% at $13.44 on the last check Tuesday.
