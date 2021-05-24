 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cadence Design Systems Reveals 3rd Gen 112G-LR PAM4 SerDes IP Under TSM's 5-NM Technology for Hyper-Scale Data Centers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 1:35pm   Comments
Share:
Cadence Design Systems Reveals 3rd Gen 112G-LR PAM4 SerDes IP Under TSM's 5-NM Technology for Hyper-Scale Data Centers
  • Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNSshowcased its third-generation 112G long-reach (112G-LR) SerDes IP on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd’s (NYSE: TSM) 5-nm process for hyper-scale ASICs, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) accelerators, and switch fabric systems on chip (SoCs) for next-generation cloud data centers.
  • The Cadence 112G-LR PAM4 SerDes IP on TSMC’s N5 process offers 25% power savings, 40% area reduction, and better design margins than second-generation architecture.
  • The 112G-LR SerDes solution on TSMC’s N5 process further solidifies Cadence’s leadership position with high-performance connectivity IP offerings for hyper-scale data centers. Customers can also enjoy the benefits associated with the TSMC N5 process technology, Cadence VP Sanjive Agarwala said.
  • Price action: CDNS shares traded higher by 2.88% at $127.01, and TSM shares traded higher by 1.94% at $114.02 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CDNS + TSM)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Nigerian Data Services Firm MainOne Cable Ramps Up Capacity Following Higher Demand: Bloomberg
Semiconductor Crisis Compel Nissan, Suzuki, Mitsubishi To Cut June Production: Reuters
No Preferential Treatment for Auto Sector, Commerce Secretary Assures: WSJ
Apple Supplier TSMC On How Repeat Of Crippling Chip Shortage Can Be Avoided In Future
Applied Materials Gives Bullish Forecast For Q3 After Reporting Earnings Beat, With Chip Shortage In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com