4 Festivals To Look Forward To As Live Music Returns

Kate White , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 4:16pm   Comments
In-person music festivals and concerts are making a comeback in 2021 after being silenced by the coronavirus pandemic for a year.

“I've never been more excited about the opportunities in front of us. We continue to have a substantial tailwind in the live event industry as consumers, more than ever, are looking to spend on experiences,” CEO Michael Rapino said on Live Nation Entertainment’s (NYSE: LYV) fourth-quarter conference call.

The number of vaccinated individuals is rising and the number of COVID-19 restrictions is easing.

COVID-19-related cancellations cost the live music industry $30 billion in 2020, according to Pollstar.

Musicians and fans are itching for a return to live entertainment, and it bodes well for Live Nation.

Live Nation's Outlook

Live Nation is a market share leader when it comes to promoting events like Lollapalooza and Governors Ball. The company has a set of historical relationships and strong networks with artists and venues that sets it apart from competitors in its ability to put notable events together.

The company is on track to make a strong recovery from the pandemic. Two weeks ago, analyst David Katz from Jeffries upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy on the prospects that the company will have strong performance in 2022 and beyond. “People want to get out and do stuff,” said Katz.

Live Events To Look Forward To

Lollapalooza

Festival Dates: July 29-Aug. 1, 2021
Chicago’s festival will feature performances from Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler the Creator and Miley Cyrus. Many more notable artists will appear during the four-day festival in Grant Park.

Governors Ball

Festival Dates: Sept. 24-26, 2021
The NYC festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary with artists like Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin and Post Malone. 

Rolling Loud Miami

Dates: July 23-26 2021

The Miami Gardens will see the return of Rolling Loud Miami. The Hard Rock Stadium is on track to have one of the best lineups of 2021 festivals with headliners A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone along with performances by Lil Baby, Trippie Redd, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane and Swae Lee, to name a few.

Barefoot Country Music Fest

Dates: Aug. 19 - 22, 2021

Wildwood, New Jersey is all too eager to feature 30-plus of country’s hottest artists after having to cancel 2020’s festival.

The music fest is set to have artists ranging from Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay to Lee Brice, Lynyrd Skynyrd and many more.

Find more 2021 festivals here.

