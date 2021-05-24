 Skip to main content

Disneyland To Serve $100 Sandwich: What You Need To Know
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 24, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Disneyland To Serve $100 Sandwich: What You Need To Know

A new sandwich on the Disneyland menu is not for the budget-conscious tourist: Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) theme park plans to unveil a panini that will cost $100.

What Happened: According to a report in the Orange County Register, the rather expensive Pym-ini Sandwich will be served beginning June 4 when the Avengers Campus opens at Disney California Adventure. The sandwich is part of the fare at the Pym Test Kitchen, which will serve meals that have either been shrunken or greatly expanded.

Needless to say, the Pym-ini Sandwich falls into the category of expanded foods. The meal consists of salami, rosemary ham, provolone and sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia, and is served with marinara dipping sauce and an arugula salad.

However, there is a catch: the sandwich is not designed for the solitary glutton, but rather to feed a family of up to eight people.

What Else Happened: For those traveling solo or do not want to share the same meal with their tablemates, the single-serving Quantum Pym-ini can be obtained for $14.99.

But the $100 Pym-ini is not the most expensive menu item greeting Disneyland visitors: a seven-course dinner for 12 at 21 Royal Street in New Orleans Square carries a $15,000 price tag. In comparison, the $155 four-course Vinter’s Menu with a wine flight at the Napa Rose restaurant in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and the $138 Porterhouse for Two at Steakhouse 55 in the Disneyland Hotel seem like a White Castle lunch in comparison.

Nor is the Pym-ini the most expensive sandwich of all time. That honor belongs to a grilled cheese that sold on eBay in 2004 for $28,000 — the inflated price was because the decade-old toasted sandwich allegedly bore the image of the Virgin Mary.

(Photo courtesy of Disney.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: disney Disneyland food Pym-ini

