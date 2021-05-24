 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amdocs Expands Microsoft Cloud Service Provider Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 8:41am   Comments
Share:
Amdocs Expands Microsoft Cloud Service Provider Partnership
  • Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX) extended its Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFTpartnership to expand the availability of its portfolio on Microsoft Azure and the Azure for Operators (AFO) initiative new to drive growth, customer loyalty, and value addition.
  • Microsoft’s collaboration with Amdocs delivers the advantages of 5G and the cloud, offers service providers a rich ecosystem of apps and devices, and helps service providers provide mobile edge computing and private networks for the digital enterprise, Microsoft EVP Judson Althoff said.
  • Price action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.59% at $246.87 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT + DOX)

Bill Gates' Trust Offloads Apple Stake And Buys This Stock Instead
Danielle Shay Says Microsoft Is One Of The Best Long-Term Growth Stocks
'Trading Nation' Traders Are Bullish On Microsoft
Chinese Internet Watchdog Allege Improper User Data Collection By ByteDance, Kuaishou, Baidu, Microsoft: Reuters
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Microsoft Refuses To Hold Back As Apple Accuses It Of Using Epic As 'Staking Horse' In Legal Battle
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com