Amdocs Expands Microsoft Cloud Service Provider Partnership
- Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX) extended its Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) partnership to expand the availability of its portfolio on Microsoft Azure and the Azure for Operators (AFO) initiative new to drive growth, customer loyalty, and value addition.
- Microsoft’s collaboration with Amdocs delivers the advantages of 5G and the cloud, offers service providers a rich ecosystem of apps and devices, and helps service providers provide mobile edge computing and private networks for the digital enterprise, Microsoft EVP Judson Althoff said.
- Price action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.59% at $246.87 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech Media