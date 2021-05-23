 Skip to main content

First Tesla Semichargers to Be Installed at FritoLay Site In California: Report

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 23, 2021 11:15am   Comments
The first Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Semichargers are reportedly being installed, and it's happening at a potato chip delivery center.

What HappenedDrive Tesla Canada reports the first known Tesla Semichargers are being installed at a FritoLay site in Modesto, California.

The chargers will be able to charge up to 100 Tesla Semis. FritoLay, owned by PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), expects to take delivery of 15 of these trucks later this year.

A permit for the addition, which references the Tesla chargers by name, does not mention how many chargers will be installed. The chargers are being added near some ChargePoint chargers that are already on site. The installation will also include one of Tesla's Megapack battery storage systems. 

Why It Matters: While it's still not publicly known what the Semichargers look like, they are part of a potential area of growth for the electric vehicle maker.

Tesla's long-awaited all-electric semi-truck is expected to start production later this year. The semi is expected to cost $180,000 for the long-range version, and promises to save truckers thousands of dollars over the life of the vehicle in fuel and maintance costs.

Trucks can get charged while being loaded at shipping bays. Tesla's cars can charge from 20% to 80% in under 20 minutes, so if the Semicharger can achieve anything like that, the truck might be ready to go before the trailer is loaded. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

Posted-In: Electric Vehicles News Tech

