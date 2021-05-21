Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Friday's morning session saw 160 companies set new 52-week highs.
Areas of Significance:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).
- The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD).
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 1201.37% to reach a new 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) stock hit a yearly high price of $118.28. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.62 Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.92.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.15 on Friday, moving up 0.81%.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.59 Friday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.69%.
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares hit $441.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.
- CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $90.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.
- Target (NYSE:TGT) shares set a new yearly high of $224.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
- Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares hit $63.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%.
- Prologis (NYSE:PLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.99. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
- Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares broke to $177.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) stock set a new 52-week high of $161.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.81%.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $103.41. Shares traded up 1.09%.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares were up 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $112.41 for a change of up 0.69%.
- IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares set a new yearly high of $239.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
- BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.84 on Friday, moving up 0.4%.
- T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) stock hit a yearly high price of $193.11. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
- Centene (NYSE:CNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.47. The stock traded up 2.14% on the session.
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares hit $174.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares broke to $215.17 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $204.47.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares broke to $14.63 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.74%.
- TELUS (NYSE:TU) shares set a new yearly high of $22.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
- CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $88.89. Shares traded up 0.9%.
- AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) shares were up 0.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $202.00 for a change of up 0.59%.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares were up 0.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $480.37 for a change of up 0.36%.
- Fortis (NYSE:FTS) shares were up 0.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.11 for a change of up 0.1%.
- Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $123.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.78.
- Markel (NYSE:MKL) shares hit a yearly high of $1,268.96. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
- Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) shares were up 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.27.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.07.
- Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.55 on Friday, moving up 2.01%.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $47.95. Shares traded up 1.08%.
- Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.88 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.
- American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares hit $133.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.46%.
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $211.59 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.52. Shares traded up 0.11%.
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.59 Friday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares were up 1.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $123.00.
- TFI International (NYSE:TFII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $93.53 with a daily change of down 0.43%.
- CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.13 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.90 on Friday morning, moving up 0.63%.
- Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.54. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
- Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.97 Friday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.
- First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.42 on Friday morning, moving up 0.18%.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.95 Friday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
- Evercore (NYSE:EVR) stock set a new 52-week high of $149.68 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.94%.
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares broke to $32.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $170.68. Shares traded down 0.15%.
- Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares set a new yearly high of $30.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.95 Friday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares were down 3.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.40.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) shares hit $10.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.6%.
- Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.05 on Friday, moving down 0.84%.
- Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.14 on Friday, moving up 3.34%.
- Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares were up 0.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.26.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares set a new yearly high of $54.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
- Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.73. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.
- American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares set a new yearly high of $156.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.01% on the session.
- Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares hit $59.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.91%.
- Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.20 on Friday, moving up 2.63%.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.23 on Friday, moving up 3.94%.
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.21. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.93 on Friday, moving up 1.12%.
- Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) shares hit $87.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.12%.
- Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.49 with a daily change of up 2.43%.
- Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.60 on Friday, moving up 0.74%.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) shares set a new yearly high of $358.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
- FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.09. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares set a new yearly high of $8.34 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) shares set a new yearly high of $13.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.71. Shares traded up 2.49%.
- Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares were up 2.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.94 for a change of up 2.6%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.01. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) stock made a new 52-week high of $101.06 Friday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
- Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
- California Resources (NYSE:CRC) shares were up 2.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.00 for a change of up 2.4%.
- Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.03 on Friday morning, moving up 1.7%.
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.74 on Friday, moving up 0.6%.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.44%.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares set a new yearly high of $10.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
- Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $103.26 with a daily change of up 0.09%.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.60. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
- Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) shares set a new yearly high of $125.82 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
- Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) shares were up 2.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.97.
- Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares were up 2.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.38 for a change of up 2.03%.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.50. The stock was up 3.49% for the day.
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.42 on Friday, moving up 2.43%.
- BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.18 on Friday, moving up 1.44%.
- Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.
- StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $70.43 with a daily change of up 0.4%.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.15. Shares traded up 5.06%.
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.67. Shares traded up 3.23%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.00. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
- Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.10 with a daily change of up 1.0%.
- Central Secs (AMEX:CET) shares hit $41.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares hit a yearly high of $10.08. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.22 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
- Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares were up 4.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.91.
- Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.06 Friday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
- Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares broke to $43.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.56%.
- Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.41 with a daily change of up 0.66%.
- Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.21 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.82.
- Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.
- John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Friday, moving up 0.25%.
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.88. The stock traded up 2.49% on the session.
- Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.94 Friday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day.
- IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%.
- Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.19 on Friday morning, moving up 0.37%.
- Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.43. The stock traded up 4.36% on the session.
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares hit $17.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.12%.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares hit $52.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.64%.
- Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.42 on Friday, moving up 3.24%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares were up 0.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.75.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares were down 1.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.63.
- Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.95. The stock traded down 1.24% on the session.
- Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) shares hit $15.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.79 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.14%.
- Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares hit a yearly high of $3.24. The stock traded down 0.31% on the session.
- PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE:NRGX) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.14. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.
- Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.03. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.82%.
- Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares broke to $57.94 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%.
- Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.38. Shares traded up 2.76%.
- Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares broke to $33.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.5%.
- EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares hit a yearly high of $7.35. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
- Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.49. Shares traded up 2.72%.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares hit a yearly high of $9.50. The stock traded down 3.13% on the session.
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares were down 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.48.
- First Trust Senior (NYSE:FCT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.56. Shares traded up 0.23%.
- Annovis Bio (AMEX:ANVS) shares were up 74.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.73.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.70 on Friday, moving up 7.14%.
- Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.37.
- Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.80.
- Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.08 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
- First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.19 with a daily change of up 0.05%.
- Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.
- Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 8.22%.
- Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.19 Friday. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.
- BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX:DMF) shares were up 1.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.59 for a change of up 1.86%.
- Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.80. The stock was up 1.5% for the day.
- Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE:JTA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.64. Shares traded up 0.82%.
- Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.84. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.90 Friday. The stock was up 6.47% for the day.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.00 Friday. The stock was up 1201.37% for the day.
- Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares hit $11.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.08%.
- First Trust New Opps (NYSE:FPL) shares hit a yearly high of $5.86. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
- BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.42 with a daily change of up 4.95%.
- Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) shares set a new yearly high of $4.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
- Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.00. The stock traded up 4.73% on the session.
- GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.29. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
- Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.62 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares hit a yearly high of $16.29. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
- MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.25 on Friday, moving up 0.33%.
- Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BOTJ) shares hit a yearly high of $15.93. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.
- Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares set a new yearly high of $28.63 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) shares were up 3.5% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.42.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!
