 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Friday's morning session saw 160 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).
  • The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD).
  • Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 1201.37% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) stock hit a yearly high price of $118.28. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.62 Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.92.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.15 on Friday, moving up 0.81%.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.59 Friday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.69%.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares hit $441.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.
  • CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $90.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares set a new yearly high of $224.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
  • Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares hit $63.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%.
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.99. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares broke to $177.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) stock set a new 52-week high of $161.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.81%.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $103.41. Shares traded up 1.09%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares were up 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $112.41 for a change of up 0.69%.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares set a new yearly high of $239.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.84 on Friday, moving up 0.4%.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) stock hit a yearly high price of $193.11. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • Centene (NYSE:CNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.47. The stock traded up 2.14% on the session.
  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares hit $174.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares broke to $215.17 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $204.47.
  • Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares broke to $14.63 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.74%.
  • TELUS (NYSE:TU) shares set a new yearly high of $22.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $88.89. Shares traded up 0.9%.
  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) shares were up 0.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $202.00 for a change of up 0.59%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares were up 0.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $480.37 for a change of up 0.36%.
  • Fortis (NYSE:FTS) shares were up 0.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.11 for a change of up 0.1%.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $123.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.78.
  • Markel (NYSE:MKL) shares hit a yearly high of $1,268.96. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
  • Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) shares were up 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.27.
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.07.
  • Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.55 on Friday, moving up 2.01%.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $47.95. Shares traded up 1.08%.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.88 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.
  • American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares hit $133.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.46%.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $211.59 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.52. Shares traded up 0.11%.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.59 Friday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.
  • Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares were up 1.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $123.00.
  • TFI International (NYSE:TFII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $93.53 with a daily change of down 0.43%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.13 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.90 on Friday morning, moving up 0.63%.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.54. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
  • Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.97 Friday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.42 on Friday morning, moving up 0.18%.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.95 Friday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
  • Evercore (NYSE:EVR) stock set a new 52-week high of $149.68 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.94%.
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares broke to $32.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $170.68. Shares traded down 0.15%.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares set a new yearly high of $30.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.
  • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.95 Friday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares were down 3.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.40.
  • Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) shares hit $10.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.6%.
  • Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.05 on Friday, moving down 0.84%.
  • Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.14 on Friday, moving up 3.34%.
  • Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares were up 0.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.26.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares set a new yearly high of $54.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
  • Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.73. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.
  • American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares set a new yearly high of $156.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.01% on the session.
  • Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares hit $59.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.91%.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.20 on Friday, moving up 2.63%.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.23 on Friday, moving up 3.94%.
  • Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.21. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.93 on Friday, moving up 1.12%.
  • Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) shares hit $87.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.12%.
  • Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.49 with a daily change of up 2.43%.
  • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.60 on Friday, moving up 0.74%.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) shares set a new yearly high of $358.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
  • FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.09. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares set a new yearly high of $8.34 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) shares set a new yearly high of $13.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.71. Shares traded up 2.49%.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares were up 2.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.94 for a change of up 2.6%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.01. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) stock made a new 52-week high of $101.06 Friday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
  • Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
  • California Resources (NYSE:CRC) shares were up 2.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.00 for a change of up 2.4%.
  • Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.03 on Friday morning, moving up 1.7%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.74 on Friday, moving up 0.6%.
  • Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.44%.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares set a new yearly high of $10.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
  • Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $103.26 with a daily change of up 0.09%.
  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.60. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
  • Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) shares set a new yearly high of $125.82 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
  • Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) shares were up 2.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.97.
  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares were up 2.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.38 for a change of up 2.03%.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.50. The stock was up 3.49% for the day.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.42 on Friday, moving up 2.43%.
  • BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.18 on Friday, moving up 1.44%.
  • Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.
  • StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $70.43 with a daily change of up 0.4%.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.15. Shares traded up 5.06%.
  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.67. Shares traded up 3.23%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.00. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
  • Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.10 with a daily change of up 1.0%.
  • Central Secs (AMEX:CET) shares hit $41.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares hit a yearly high of $10.08. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.22 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares were up 4.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.91.
  • Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.06 Friday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares broke to $43.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.56%.
  • Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.41 with a daily change of up 0.66%.
  • Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.21 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.82.
  • Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Friday, moving up 0.25%.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.88. The stock traded up 2.49% on the session.
  • Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.94 Friday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%.
  • Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.19 on Friday morning, moving up 0.37%.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.43. The stock traded up 4.36% on the session.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares hit $17.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.12%.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares hit $52.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.64%.
  • Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.42 on Friday, moving up 3.24%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares were up 0.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.75.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares were down 1.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.63.
  • Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.95. The stock traded down 1.24% on the session.
  • Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) shares hit $15.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.79 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.14%.
  • Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares hit a yearly high of $3.24. The stock traded down 0.31% on the session.
  • PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE:NRGX) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.14. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.03. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
  • RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.82%.
  • Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares broke to $57.94 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%.
  • Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.38. Shares traded up 2.76%.
  • Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares broke to $33.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.5%.
  • EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares hit a yearly high of $7.35. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.49. Shares traded up 2.72%.
  • EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares hit a yearly high of $9.50. The stock traded down 3.13% on the session.
  • Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares were down 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.48.
  • First Trust Senior (NYSE:FCT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.56. Shares traded up 0.23%.
  • Annovis Bio (AMEX:ANVS) shares were up 74.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.73.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.70 on Friday, moving up 7.14%.
  • Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.37.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.80.
  • Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.08 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.19 with a daily change of up 0.05%.
  • Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.
  • Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 8.22%.
  • Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.19 Friday. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX:DMF) shares were up 1.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.59 for a change of up 1.86%.
  • Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.80. The stock was up 1.5% for the day.
  • Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE:JTA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.64. Shares traded up 0.82%.
  • Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.84. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.90 Friday. The stock was up 6.47% for the day.
  • Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.00 Friday. The stock was up 1201.37% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares hit $11.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.08%.
  • First Trust New Opps (NYSE:FPL) shares hit a yearly high of $5.86. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
  • BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.42 with a daily change of up 4.95%.
  • Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) shares set a new yearly high of $4.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
  • Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.00. The stock traded up 4.73% on the session.
  • GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.29. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
  • Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.62 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares hit a yearly high of $16.29. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
  • MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.25 on Friday, moving up 0.33%.
  • Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BOTJ) shares hit a yearly high of $15.93. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.
  • Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares set a new yearly high of $28.63 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) shares were up 3.5% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.42.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

 

Related Articles (SRV + STNG)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2021
Scorpio Tankers's Earnings Outlook
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 29, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com