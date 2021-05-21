Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Friday's morning session saw 160 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

(NYSE:ABBV). The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD).

(NASDAQ:TAYD). Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 1201.37% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) stock hit a yearly high price of $118.28. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.

(NYSE:NVO) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.62 Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

(NYSE:BMY) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.92.

(NYSE:BUD) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.15 on Friday, moving up 0.81%.

(NYSE:RY) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.59 Friday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

(NYSE:RTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.69%.

(NASDAQ:INTU) shares hit $441.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.

(NYSE:CVS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $90.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.

(NYSE:TGT) shares set a new yearly high of $224.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares hit $63.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%.

(NYSE:PLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.99. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.

(NYSE:ZTS) shares broke to $177.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.

(NYSE:COF) stock set a new 52-week high of $161.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.81%.

(NYSE:BMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $103.41. Shares traded up 1.09%.

(NYSE:CM) shares were up 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $112.41 for a change of up 0.69%.

(NYSE:IQV) shares set a new yearly high of $239.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.

(NYSE:BCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.84 on Friday, moving up 0.4%.

(NASDAQ:TROW) stock hit a yearly high price of $193.11. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.

(NYSE:CNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.47. The stock traded up 2.14% on the session.

(NYSE:HSY) shares hit $174.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.

(NASDAQ:FTNT) shares broke to $215.17 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:MSI) shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $204.47.

(NYSE:DB) shares broke to $14.63 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.74%.

(NYSE:TU) shares set a new yearly high of $22.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.

(NYSE:CBRE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $88.89. Shares traded up 0.9%.

(NYSE:AVB) shares were up 0.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $202.00 for a change of up 0.59%.

(NYSE:EPAM) shares were up 0.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $480.37 for a change of up 0.36%.

(NYSE:FTS) shares were up 0.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.11 for a change of up 0.1%.

(NASDAQ:EXPD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $123.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%.

(NYSE:INVH) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.78.

(NYSE:MKL) shares hit a yearly high of $1,268.96. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.

(NYSE:ELAN) shares were up 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.27.

(NASDAQ:NLOK) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.07.

(NYSE:HWM) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.55 on Friday, moving up 2.01%.

(NYSE:FNF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $47.95. Shares traded up 1.08%.

(NYSE:ELS) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.88 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.

(NYSE:AFG) shares hit $133.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.46%.

(NYSE:JLL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $211.59 with a daily change of up 0.67%.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.52. Shares traded up 0.11%.

(NYSE:DXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.59 Friday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.

(NYSE:ARW) shares were up 1.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $123.00.

(NYSE:TFII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $93.53 with a daily change of down 0.43%.

(NYSE:CUBE) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.13 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.

(NYSE:VRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.90 on Friday morning, moving up 0.63%.

(NYSE:ORI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.54. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SRCL) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.97 Friday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.

(NYSE:FR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.42 on Friday morning, moving up 0.18%.

(NASDAQ:SGMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.95 Friday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.

(NYSE:EVR) stock set a new 52-week high of $149.68 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.94%.

(NYSE:VVV) shares broke to $32.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%.

(NASDAQ:SWAV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $170.68. Shares traded down 0.15%.

(NYSE:NOMD) shares set a new yearly high of $30.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.

(NYSE:HLI) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.95 Friday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.

(NASDAQ:IMAB) shares were down 3.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.40.

(NYSE:AM) shares hit $10.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.6%.

(NYSE:IGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.05 on Friday, moving down 0.84%.

(NYSE:HL) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.14 on Friday, moving up 3.34%.

(NYSE:UNVR) shares were up 0.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.26.

(NASDAQ:SGRY) shares set a new yearly high of $54.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.73. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ANAT) shares set a new yearly high of $156.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ABCB) shares hit $59.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.91%.

(NYSE:AR) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.20 on Friday, moving up 2.63%.

(NASDAQ:COMM) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.23 on Friday, moving up 3.94%.

(NASDAQ:VIAV) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.21. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SFBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.93 on Friday, moving up 1.12%.

(NYSE:SXT) shares hit $87.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.12%.

(NYSE:RRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.49 with a daily change of up 2.43%.

(NASDAQ:CWST) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.60 on Friday, moving up 0.74%.

(NASDAQ:COKE) shares set a new yearly high of $358.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FCFS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.09. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PSEC) shares set a new yearly high of $8.34 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:CIM) shares set a new yearly high of $13.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NAVI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.71. Shares traded up 2.49%.

(NYSE:DEN) shares were up 2.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.94 for a change of up 2.6%.

(NYSE:EXG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.01. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PLXS) stock made a new 52-week high of $101.06 Friday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.

(NYSE:PBH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.

(NYSE:CRC) shares were up 2.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.00 for a change of up 2.4%.

(NYSE:EPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.03 on Friday morning, moving up 1.7%.

(NASDAQ:PRFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.74 on Friday, moving up 0.6%.

(NYSE:CNR) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.44%.

(NASDAQ:GOGL) shares set a new yearly high of $10.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.

(NYSE:USNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $103.26 with a daily change of up 0.09%.

(NASDAQ:IRWD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.60. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.

(NYSE:PIPR) shares set a new yearly high of $125.82 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.

(NYSE:

(NYSE:PACK) shares were up 2.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.97. Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares were up 2.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.38 for a change of up 2.03%.

(NASDAQ:VBTX) shares were up 2.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.38 for a change of up 2.03%. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.50. The stock was up 3.49% for the day.

(NASDAQ:OAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.50. The stock was up 3.49% for the day. Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.42 on Friday, moving up 2.43%.

(NASDAQ:PTGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.42 on Friday, moving up 2.43%. BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.18 on Friday, moving up 1.44%.

(NYSE:BPMP) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.18 on Friday, moving up 1.44%. Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.

(NASDAQ:DCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%. StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $70.43 with a daily change of up 0.4%.

(NASDAQ:SNEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $70.43 with a daily change of up 0.4%. Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.15. Shares traded up 5.06%.

(NASDAQ:AVID) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.15. Shares traded up 5.06%. Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.67. Shares traded up 3.23%.

(NYSE:STNG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.67. Shares traded up 3.23%. Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.00. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.

(NYSE:ETW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.00. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session. Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.10 with a daily change of up 1.0%.

(NYSE:EXK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.10 with a daily change of up 1.0%. Central Secs (AMEX:CET) shares hit $41.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%.

(AMEX:CET) shares hit $41.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%. Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares hit a yearly high of $10.08. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:AOD) shares hit a yearly high of $10.08. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session. Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.22 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.

(NYSE:KYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.22 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%. Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares were up 4.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.91.

(NASDAQ:SCVL) shares were up 4.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.91. Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.06 Friday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.

(NYSE:NTP) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.06 Friday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day. Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares broke to $43.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.56%.

(NYSE:BCEI) shares broke to $43.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.56%. Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.41 with a daily change of up 0.66%.

(NASDAQ:TILE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.41 with a daily change of up 0.66%. Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.21 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:NTST) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.21 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat). Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.82.

(NYSE:LOMA) shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.82. Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.

(NYSE:GPMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%. John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Friday, moving up 0.25%.

(NYSE:BTO) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Friday, moving up 0.25%. Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.88. The stock traded up 2.49% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NEWT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.88. The stock traded up 2.49% on the session. Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.94 Friday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day.

(NYSE:FLNG) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.94 Friday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day. IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%.

(NYSE:IDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%. Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.19 on Friday morning, moving up 0.37%.

(NYSE:IHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.19 on Friday morning, moving up 0.37%. Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.43. The stock traded up 4.36% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CLAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.43. The stock traded up 4.36% on the session. Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares hit $17.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.12%.

(NYSE:GNK) shares hit $17.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.12%. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares hit $52.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.64%.

(NYSE:LPI) shares hit $52.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.64%. Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.42 on Friday, moving up 3.24%.

(NYSE:CO) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.42 on Friday, moving up 3.24%. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares were up 0.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.75.

(NYSE:MUC) shares were up 0.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.75. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares were down 1.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.63.

(NASDAQ:AMRK) shares were down 1.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.63. Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.95. The stock traded down 1.24% on the session.

(NYSE:HESM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.95. The stock traded down 1.24% on the session. Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) shares hit $15.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.

(NYSE:ACRE) shares hit $15.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.79 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.14%.

(NASDAQ:CPRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.79 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.14%. Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares hit a yearly high of $3.24. The stock traded down 0.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VSTM) shares hit a yearly high of $3.24. The stock traded down 0.31% on the session. PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE:NRGX) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.14. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.

(NYSE:NRGX) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.14. The stock was up 1.76% for the day. Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.03. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CSWC) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.03. The stock was up 0.24% for the day. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.82%.

(NASDAQ:RBB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.82%. Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares broke to $57.94 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%.

(NASDAQ:TRNS) shares broke to $57.94 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%. Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.38. Shares traded up 2.76%.

(NYSE:PDS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.38. Shares traded up 2.76%. Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares broke to $33.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.5%.

(NASDAQ:HAYN) shares broke to $33.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.5%. EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares hit a yearly high of $7.35. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EZPW) shares hit a yearly high of $7.35. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session. Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.49. Shares traded up 2.72%.

(NYSE:EVC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.49. Shares traded up 2.72%. EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares hit a yearly high of $9.50. The stock traded down 3.13% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EMKR) shares hit a yearly high of $9.50. The stock traded down 3.13% on the session. Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares were down 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.48.

(NASDAQ:KRUS) shares were down 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.48. First Trust Senior (NYSE:FCT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.56. Shares traded up 0.23%.

(NYSE:FCT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.56. Shares traded up 0.23%. Annovis Bio (AMEX:ANVS) shares were up 74.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.73.

(AMEX:ANVS) shares were up 74.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.73. Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.70 on Friday, moving up 7.14%.

(NASDAQ:MOXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.70 on Friday, moving up 7.14%. Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.37.

(NASDAQ:UNTY) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.37. Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.80.

(NYSE:SCD) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.80. Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.08 with a daily change of up 0.69%.

(NYSE:JTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.08 with a daily change of up 0.69%. First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.19 with a daily change of up 0.05%.

(NYSE:FIF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.19 with a daily change of up 0.05%. Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.

(AMEX:BATL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%. Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 8.22%.

(NASDAQ:FARM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 8.22%. Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.19 Friday. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EML) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.19 Friday. The stock was down 0.28% for the day. BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX:DMF) shares were up 1.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.59 for a change of up 1.86%.

(AMEX:DMF) shares were up 1.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.59 for a change of up 1.86%. Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.80. The stock was up 1.5% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CBAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.80. The stock was up 1.5% for the day. Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE:JTA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.64. Shares traded up 0.82%.

(NYSE:JTA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.64. Shares traded up 0.82%. Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.84. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:BKEP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.84. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.90 Friday. The stock was up 6.47% for the day.

(NYSE:JILL) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.90 Friday. The stock was up 6.47% for the day. Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.00 Friday. The stock was up 1201.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ONTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.00 Friday. The stock was up 1201.37% for the day. Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares hit $11.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.08%.

(NYSE:AGD) shares hit $11.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.08%. First Trust New Opps (NYSE:FPL) shares hit a yearly high of $5.86. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.

(NYSE:FPL) shares hit a yearly high of $5.86. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session. BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.42 with a daily change of up 4.95%.

(NASDAQ:BBQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.42 with a daily change of up 4.95%. Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) shares set a new yearly high of $4.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.

(NYSE:CMU) shares set a new yearly high of $4.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session. Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.00. The stock traded up 4.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TACT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.00. The stock traded up 4.73% on the session. GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.29. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.

(NYSE:GDL) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.29. The stock was up 0.4% for the day. Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.62 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:SFBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.62 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares hit a yearly high of $16.29. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SMID) shares hit a yearly high of $16.29. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session. MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.25 on Friday, moving up 0.33%.

(NYSE:MVO) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.25 on Friday, moving up 0.33%. Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BOTJ) shares hit a yearly high of $15.93. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BOTJ) shares hit a yearly high of $15.93. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session. Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares set a new yearly high of $28.63 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:SRV) shares set a new yearly high of $28.63 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) shares were up 3.5% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.42.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!