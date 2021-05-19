Kellogg Challenges Pop-Tart Addicts With New Mystery Flavor: What You Need To Know

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has added an air of secrecy to its Pop-Tarts product line with the introduction of its first mystery flavor.

Hmmm, Tastes Like…: The new Mister E Pop-Tart challenges consumers’ taste buds to identify the new flavor by working in collaboration with Mister E, a new character described by the company as a “world-class investigator” within the augmented reality sphere.

Kellogg is coordinating a sweepstakes competition, with participants invited to scan the QR code on a box of Mister E Pop-Tarts and join Mister E in an AR probe that offers clues on the new flavor. Prizes include gaming consoles, Pop-Tarts hoodies and Pop-Tarts embroidered hats.

The sweepstakes kicks off on May 27 and runs through Aug. 31.

The Benzinga Crypto Show: Elon Tanking Bitcoin!?

Pop-Tarts-a-Go-Go: Kellogg appears to be giving new attention to its Pop-Tarts. Last month, the company added three new flavors to the product line: peach cobbler, lemon crème pie and tropical mango. In January, salted caramel pretzel Pop-Tarts were released, joining two other pretzel flavors, cinnamon sugar and chocolate.

In April, Kellogg teamed with 7-Eleven, a subsidiary of Japan’s Seven and I Holdings - ADR (OTC: SVNDY), in setting a new Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Box of Toaster Pastries — in this case, a box in Dallas filled with 1,331 pounds of individual Pop-Tart packages, which was later donated to the North Texas Food Bank.

In its Q1 earnings report, Kellogg recorded net sales of $3.58 billion, up by more than 5% from one year earlier. The company added its diluted earnings per share were $1.11, up by more than 12%.

At last check Wednesday at publication, Kellogg shares were at $65.80, in between its 52-week high of $72.88 and its 52-week low of $56.61.

(Photo courtesy Kellogg.)