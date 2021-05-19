 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kellogg Challenges Pop-Tart Addicts With New Mystery Flavor: What You Need To Know
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 19, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
Share:
Kellogg Challenges Pop-Tart Addicts With New Mystery Flavor: What You Need To Know

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has added an air of secrecy to its Pop-Tarts product line with the introduction of its first mystery flavor.

Hmmm, Tastes Like…: The new Mister E Pop-Tart challenges consumers’ taste buds to identify the new flavor by working in collaboration with Mister E, a new character described by the company as a “world-class investigator” within the augmented reality sphere.

Kellogg is coordinating a sweepstakes competition, with participants invited to scan the QR code on a box of Mister E Pop-Tarts and join Mister E in an AR probe that offers clues on the new flavor. Prizes include gaming consoles, Pop-Tarts hoodies and Pop-Tarts embroidered hats.

The sweepstakes kicks off on May 27 and runs through Aug. 31.

The Benzinga Crypto Show: Elon Tanking Bitcoin!?

Pop-Tarts-a-Go-Go: Kellogg appears to be giving new attention to its Pop-Tarts. Last month, the company added three new flavors to the product line: peach cobbler, lemon crème pie and tropical mango. In January, salted caramel pretzel Pop-Tarts were released, joining two other pretzel flavors, cinnamon sugar and chocolate.

In April, Kellogg teamed with 7-Eleven, a subsidiary of Japan’s Seven and I Holdings - ADR (OTC: SVNDY), in setting a new Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Box of Toaster Pastries — in this case, a box in Dallas filled with 1,331 pounds of individual Pop-Tart packages, which was later donated to the North Texas Food Bank.

In its Q1 earnings report, Kellogg recorded net sales of $3.58 billion, up by more than 5% from one year earlier. The company added its diluted earnings per share were $1.11, up by more than 12%.

At last check Wednesday at publication, Kellogg shares were at $65.80, in between its 52-week high of $72.88 and its 52-week low of $56.61.

(Photo courtesy Kellogg.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (K)

A Look Into Kellogg's Price Over Earnings
Carnival And American Airlines Soar As The SPY Closes Higher
EXCLUSIVE: How Alkaline Water Signed Shaquille O'Neal As Brand Ambassador
Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
Looking Into Kellogg's Return On Capital Employed
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 100 Points; Fastly Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pop-Tarts snacks sweepstakesNews Restaurants General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com