Seven & i Holdings operates 7-Eleven, the world's largest convenience store chain, with nearly 72,000 stores globally. C-store operations, mainly in Japan and North America, represent 75% of group sales (54% of operating revenue) and nearly 85% of operating profits. 7-Eleven Japan (SEJ), the market leader in Japan's C-store industry, has acquired 45% value share and 38% share in store count. 7-Eleven Inc (SEI), the largest C-store chain in the U.S., made a USD 21 billion acquisition of Speedway in 2020. The deal will lift its total store count to about 13,700 stores. Other retail activities including superstores, department stores, and specialty retailers either earn low margins or are in red. The financial business, mainly ATM operations, is the other key profit contributor.