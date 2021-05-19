Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) - P/E: 6.87 Seaboard (AMEX:SEB) - P/E: 7.74 Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) - P/E: 4.22 SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) - P/E: 8.89 Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) - P/E: 9.74

This quarter, KNOT Offshore Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.75 in Q4 and is now 0.86. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.52%, which has decreased by 0.48% from last quarter's yield of 12.0%.

Seaboard saw a decrease in earnings per share from 222.52 in Q4 to 154.03 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.24%, which has decreased by 0.04% from 0.28% last quarter.

Steel Partners Holdings has reported Q1 earnings per share at 1.6, which has decreased by 27.6% compared to Q4, which was 2.21. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.94%, which has increased by 7.94% from last quarter's yield of 0.0%.

SPAR Group has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.04, which has decreased by 60.0% compared to Q4, which was 0.1. SPAR Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Orion Gr Hldgs's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.04, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.12. Orion Gr Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.