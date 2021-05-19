22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 29.6% to $0.6289 in pre-market trading after jumping over 14% on Tuesday.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) rose 16.3% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after the company announced NASA's JPL recently confirmed that optical elements manufactured by its subsidiary is supporting the Mars Curiosity Rover's efforts in the NASA Science Exploration Program.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) rose 14.8% to $6.92 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) rose 12.6% to $4.90 in pre-market trading.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares rose 12.3% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. The company, earlier during the month, reported a Q1 loss of $0.22 per share.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) shares rose 11.2% to $20.70 in pre-market trading. Jiuzi Holdings shares jumped 272% on Tuesday after the company priced its upsized IPO of up to $5.2 million ordinary shares at $5 per share.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) rose 6.7% to $3.44 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Tuesday.
- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD)shares rose 5.8% to $3.71 in pre-market trading. After receiving Type C Meeting Responses from the FDA, MindMed recently selected Generalized Anxiety Disorder as an initial indication for its Project Lucy, evaluating LSD.
- European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EUSG) rose 5.5% to $10.30 in pre-market trading.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose 5.2% to $130.81 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 5.1% to $1.65 in pre-market trading. Remark shares dropped over 9% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) rose 3.2% to $172.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. For fiscal 2022, the company said it expects profit of $228 million to $257 million and revenue of $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion.
Losers
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares fell 13.5% to $0.9341 in pre-market trading. Onconova Therapeutics shares jumped 75% on Tuesday after the company reported Q1 results. Guggenheim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $4 price target.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 7.5% to $23.66 in pre-market trading amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin. Riot Blockchain shares gained 5% on Tuesday after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 6.5% to $21.50 in pre-market trading amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 6.1% to $14.43 in pre-market trading. The9 Ltd, last week, inked Chia (XCH) cryptocurrency mining machine purchase and cloud service leasing agreements with three separate vendors, worth an aggregate sum of over $5.7 million.
- Naked Brand Group Limited. (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 6% to $0.564 in pre-market trading after adding 5% on Tuesday.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares fell 6% to $9.20 in pre-market trading amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 5.7% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 5.7% to $10.22 in pre-market trading amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares fell 5.1% to $1.67 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported Q1 results and announced acquisition of Activ Nutritional from Adare Pharmaceuticals for cash payment of $26 million.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares fell 5.1% to $462.00 in pre-market trading. The company announced Tuesday morning it held about 92,000 bitcoins with average price of about $24,450 per bitcoin as of May 18, 2021.
