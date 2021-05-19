 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:
22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 29.6% to $0.6289 in pre-market trading after jumping over 14% on Tuesday.
  • LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) rose 16.3% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after the company announced NASA's JPL recently confirmed that optical elements manufactured by its subsidiary is supporting the Mars Curiosity Rover's efforts in the NASA Science Exploration Program.
  • Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) rose 14.8% to $6.92 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) rose 12.6% to $4.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares rose 12.3% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. The company, earlier during the month, reported a Q1 loss of $0.22 per share.
  • Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) shares rose 11.2% to $20.70 in pre-market trading. Jiuzi Holdings shares jumped 272% on Tuesday after the company priced its upsized IPO of up to $5.2 million ordinary shares at $5 per share.
  • Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) rose 6.7% to $3.44 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Tuesday.
  • Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD)shares rose 5.8% to $3.71 in pre-market trading. After receiving Type C Meeting Responses from the FDA, MindMed recently selected Generalized Anxiety Disorder as an initial indication for its Project Lucy, evaluating LSD.
  • European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EUSG) rose 5.5% to $10.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose 5.2% to $130.81 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 5.1% to $1.65 in pre-market trading. Remark shares dropped over 9% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) rose 3.2% to $172.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. For fiscal 2022, the company said it expects profit of $228 million to $257 million and revenue of $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares fell 13.5% to $0.9341 in pre-market trading. Onconova Therapeutics shares jumped 75% on Tuesday after the company reported Q1 results. Guggenheim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $4 price target.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 7.5% to $23.66 in pre-market trading amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin. Riot Blockchain shares gained 5% on Tuesday after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 6.5% to $21.50 in pre-market trading amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 6.1% to $14.43 in pre-market trading. The9 Ltd, last week, inked Chia (XCH) cryptocurrency mining machine purchase and cloud service leasing agreements with three separate vendors, worth an aggregate sum of over $5.7 million.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited. (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 6% to $0.564 in pre-market trading after adding 5% on Tuesday.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares fell 6% to $9.20 in pre-market trading amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 5.7% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 5.7% to $10.22 in pre-market trading amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares fell 5.1% to $1.67 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported Q1 results and announced acquisition of Activ Nutritional from Adare Pharmaceuticals for cash payment of $26 million.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares fell 5.1% to $462.00 in pre-market trading. The company announced Tuesday morning it held about 92,000 bitcoins with average price of about $24,450 per bitcoin as of May 18, 2021.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADXS + ATXI)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
ADVAXIS MAKING BOLD STEPS IN NEW CANCER STUDIES AND AGREEMENT WITH COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com