Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
