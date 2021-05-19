Apple Said To Be Gearing Up For New Mac Lineup Launch This Summer, Sporting Faster M1 Chips

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is gearing up to launch a broad range of Mac laptops and desktops with faster indigenous processors and new designs as it boosts efforts to replace Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) chips with its own, according to a Bloomberg report.

What Happened: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant’s new rollouts will feature Apple’s processors that are designed in-house and expected to greatly outpace the performance and capabilities of the current M1 chips, the report noted.

Apple’s new MacBok Pro will debut this summer followed by a revamped MacBook Air, a new low-end MacBook Pro and an all-new Mac Pro workstation, according to the report.

The company started replacing Intel processors with its own M1 chips last year. These chips are known to consume less power and allow the Mac to run the same apps as the mobile devices.

Now, more powerful versions of the Apple-owned silicons will feature in the Mac line that will boost speed and have more graphics capabilities.

See Also: Apple To See Revenue Growth Ahead Of Street Expectations Through 2025, Munster Estimates: What You Need To Know

Why It Matters: The Mac line of products has been a growing contributor to the company’s revenue, generating about 10% of total sales. However, according to some analyst estimates, Macbook and iPad sale growth rates will surpass those of iPhones in 2022.

For the new MacBook Pro, Apple is planning two different chips, codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die. The new chips differ from the M1’s design, which has four high-performance cores, four energy-efficient cores and eight graphics cores in the current 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Price Action: Shares of Apple closed 1.12% lower at $124.85 on Tuesday.

See Also: Apple Could Bring Radical Changes To MacBook Pro 2021: What We Know