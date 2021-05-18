Alibaba-Backed E-commerce Platform Huitongda Network Eyes $1B Hong Kong IPO: Bloomberg
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)-backed Chinese e-commerce platform, Huitongda Network Co, is seeking to raise almost $1 billion from a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) by as early as the second half of 2021 to tap the pandemic induced e-commerce boom, Bloomberg reports.
- Huitongda vests rural retailers with supply chain and digital technology.
- Around 36% of China’s 1.4 billion population reside in rural areas.
- Alibaba has been vocal about lower-tier area expansion to lift small merchants and drive rural consumption.
- Alibaba had invested $701 million (4.5 billion yuan) in Huitongda in 2018.
- Alibaba and JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) have struggled to expand to the rural areas of China.
- Price action: BABA shares closed higher by 1.27% at $213.72 on Tuesday.
