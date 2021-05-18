Becton Dickinson To Build Fourth Facility In Spain To Expand Pre-Filled Drug Delivery Business
- Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) will build a €165 million ($200 million) high-tech manufacturing facility in Zaragoza, Spain, that will create up to 600 jobs by 2030.
- BD plans to begin constructing the new plant in late 2021, and the new facility will be the fourth manufacturing plant for BD in Spain.
- The site will initially have a 150 workforce and encompass 8,000 square meters (86,000 square feet).
- "BD's new plant in Zaragoza will produce drug delivery devices, primarily for pharmaceutical companies that supply the European market with drugs in pre-fillable syringes such as vaccines and other biologic drugs," said Eric Borin, worldwide president of BD Pharmaceutical Systems. "This new plant will also add needed capacity to support major vaccination campaigns, such as the one currently taking place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."
- The new site represents a portion of the $1.2 billion investment over four years announced in December last to expand and upgrade manufacturing capacity and technology for pre-fillable syringes and advanced drug delivery systems.
- Price Action: BDX shares closed at $241.09 on Monday.
