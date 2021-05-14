Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 127 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

(NYSE:JPM). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF).

(NASDAQ:SELF). Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) was the biggest gainer, trading up 24.6% to reach its 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock hit a yearly high price of $163.75. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) stock made a new 52-week high of $117.59 Friday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $79.44 with a daily change of up 0.35%.

(NYSE:NVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $79.44 with a daily change of up 0.35%. T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares broke to $140.28 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.

(NASDAQ:TMUS) shares broke to $140.28 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.77 on Friday, moving up 0.88%.

(NYSE:RY) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.77 on Friday, moving up 0.88%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares broke to $72.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.0%.

(NYSE:TD) shares broke to $72.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.0%. Diageo (NYSE:DEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $188.81 Friday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

(NYSE:DEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $188.81 Friday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day. Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.

(NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%. Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.54. The stock was up 4.1% for the day.

(NYSE:BAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.54. The stock was up 4.1% for the day. Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) shares broke to $4.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.02%.

(NYSE:SAN) shares broke to $4.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.02%. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $99.43 with a daily change of up 0.88%.

(NYSE:BMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $99.43 with a daily change of up 0.88%. Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $44.42 with a daily change of up 0.62%.

(NASDAQ:KHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $44.42 with a daily change of up 0.62%. Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $3.33 with a daily change of up 3.12%.

(NYSE:ABEV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $3.33 with a daily change of up 3.12%. Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) shares set a new yearly high of $23.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.

(NYSE:EPD) shares set a new yearly high of $23.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session. Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares were up 0.95% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.72.

(NYSE:CM) shares were up 0.95% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.72. Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.70. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.

(NYSE:LYG) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.70. The stock was up 1.71% for the day. National Grid (NYSE:NGG) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.09 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.6%.

(NYSE:NGG) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.09 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.6%. Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) shares set a new yearly high of $32.89 this morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session.

(NYSE:SLB) shares set a new yearly high of $32.89 this morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session. Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $138.46 on Friday morning, moving down 0.13%.

(NYSE:ALL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $138.46 on Friday morning, moving down 0.13%. BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.10 on Friday morning, moving up 2.01%.

(NYSE:BBVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.10 on Friday morning, moving up 2.01%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $174.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.23%.

(NASDAQ:ALXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $174.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.23%. Hershey (NYSE:HSY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $173.59. Shares traded up 0.64%.

(NYSE:HSY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $173.59. Shares traded up 0.64%. Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares broke to $14.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.99%.

(NYSE:DB) shares broke to $14.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.99%. MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares hit a yearly high of $29.19. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session.

(NYSE:MPLX) shares hit a yearly high of $29.19. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session. Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.15. The stock was up 2.72% for the day.

(NYSE:FMX) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.15. The stock was up 2.72% for the day. Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares hit a yearly high of $81.73. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.

(NYSE:TSN) shares hit a yearly high of $81.73. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session. Coca-Cola Europacific (NYSE:CCEP) shares were up 2.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.28.

(NYSE:CCEP) shares were up 2.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.28. Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) shares set a new yearly high of $10.26 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.

(NYSE:ET) shares set a new yearly high of $10.26 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session. International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.09. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.

(NYSE:IP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.09. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session. Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $32.51 with a daily change of up 1.93%.

(AMEX:IMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $32.51 with a daily change of up 1.93%. M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) shares set a new yearly high of $166.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.

(NYSE:MTB) shares set a new yearly high of $166.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session. Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) stock set a new 52-week high of $84.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%.

(AMEX:LNG) stock set a new 52-week high of $84.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%. Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares hit a yearly high of $83.80. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TW) shares hit a yearly high of $83.80. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session. Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares hit $129.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.

(NYSE:EMN) shares hit $129.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%. WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares set a new yearly high of $61.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.

(NYSE:WRK) shares set a new yearly high of $61.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session. Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) shares were up 0.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $159.48 for a change of up 0.35%.

(NYSE:UHS) shares were up 0.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $159.48 for a change of up 0.35%. Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.36 Friday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.

(NYSE:IRM) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.36 Friday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day. Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $69.66. Shares traded up 0.29%.

(NYSE:BERY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $69.66. Shares traded up 0.29%. DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.59 Friday. The stock was up 2.91% for the day.

(NYSE:DXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.59 Friday. The stock was up 2.91% for the day. Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.22 on Friday morning, moving up 0.23%.

(NYSE:WES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.22 on Friday morning, moving up 0.23%. Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) stock made a new 52-week high of $229.18 Friday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CASY) stock made a new 52-week high of $229.18 Friday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day. Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.82. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.

(NYSE:BSMX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.82. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session. Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.

(NYSE:JHG) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%. Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.68 on Friday morning, moving up 0.87%.

(NASDAQ:BPOP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.68 on Friday morning, moving up 0.87%. Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares broke to $153.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%.

(NYSE:EXP) shares broke to $153.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%. TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) shares broke to $22.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.29%.

(NASDAQ:TFSL) shares broke to $22.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.29%. KBR (NYSE:KBR) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.28 Friday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.

(NYSE:KBR) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.28 Friday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day. Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.71. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session.

(NYSE:GPK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.71. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session. United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.29%.

(NASDAQ:UBSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.29%. ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) shares hit a yearly high of $26.30. The stock traded up 5.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CHX) shares hit a yearly high of $26.30. The stock traded up 5.06% on the session. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.81%.

(NYSE:HLI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.81%. Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares hit a yearly high of $40.37. The stock traded up 5.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RRR) shares hit a yearly high of $40.37. The stock traded up 5.31% on the session. Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.68 on Friday morning, moving up 0.77%.

(NYSE:IGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.68 on Friday morning, moving up 0.77%. H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.54. Shares traded down 0.37%.

(NYSE:HRB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.54. Shares traded down 0.37%. Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $134.58.

(NASDAQ:BCPC) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $134.58. Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.68%.

(NYSE:SUM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.68%. Grupo Simec (AMEX:SIM) shares were up 14.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.98 for a change of up 14.02%.

(AMEX:SIM) shares were up 14.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.98 for a change of up 14.02%. CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) shares set a new yearly high of $17.75 this morning. The stock was up 2.78% on the session.

(NYSE:CIXX) shares set a new yearly high of $17.75 this morning. The stock was up 2.78% on the session. Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.78 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.42%.

(NASDAQ:SFBS) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.78 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.42%. United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) shares hit a yearly high of $38.93. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.

(NYSE:USM) shares hit a yearly high of $38.93. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) stock made a new 52-week high of $100.06 Friday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EXLS) stock made a new 52-week high of $100.06 Friday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day. Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) shares were up 0.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.93.

(NASDAQ:AUB) shares were up 0.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.93. J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) shares were up 1.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $171.28 for a change of up 1.04%.

(NASDAQ:JJSF) shares were up 1.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $171.28 for a change of up 1.04%. Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares broke to $52.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.44%.

(NASDAQ:SGRY) shares broke to $52.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.44%. Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) shares were up 1.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $334.85 for a change of up 1.02%.

(NASDAQ:COKE) shares were up 1.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $334.85 for a change of up 1.02%. Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $20.73. Shares traded up 1.13%.

(NYSE:BNL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $20.73. Shares traded up 1.13%. Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $129.50. Shares traded up 24.6%.

(NYSE:DDS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $129.50. Shares traded up 24.6%. Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares were up 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.56 for a change of up 0.38%.

(NASDAQ:PLXS) shares were up 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.56 for a change of up 0.38%. Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares hit a yearly high of $78.74. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HLIO) shares hit a yearly high of $78.74. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session. Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.90 with a daily change of down 1.17%.

(NYSE:PBH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.90 with a daily change of down 1.17%. Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares were up 2.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.84.

(NYSE:BOOT) shares were up 2.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.84. XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares hit a yearly high of $77.23. The stock traded up 3.16% on the session.

(NASDAQ:XPEL) shares hit a yearly high of $77.23. The stock traded up 3.16% on the session. Harsco (NYSE:HSC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.85. Shares traded up 0.31%.

(NYSE:HSC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.85. Shares traded up 0.31%. Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) shares hit a yearly high of $36.06. The stock traded up 1.63% on the session.

(NYSE:FDP) shares hit a yearly high of $36.06. The stock traded up 1.63% on the session. FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.98. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.

(NYSE:FFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.98. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session. Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.04 on Friday, moving up 5.87%.

(NYSE:DBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.04 on Friday, moving up 5.87%. Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.14. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SBSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.14. The stock was up 0.29% for the day. Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) shares were down 1.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.75.

(NYSE:BHLB) shares were down 1.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.75. Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) shares were up 0.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.98 for a change of up 0.37%.

(NASDAQ:SAFT) shares were up 0.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.98 for a change of up 0.37%. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares set a new yearly high of $25.04 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.

(NYSE:OFG) shares set a new yearly high of $25.04 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session. Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) shares were up 6.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.38.

(NYSE:AGRO) shares were up 6.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.38. First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.76 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.

(NASDAQ:FFWM) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.76 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%. ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.76 Friday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.

(NYSE:ACCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.76 Friday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day. Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.96. Shares traded up 3.29%.

(NASDAQ:GDYN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.96. Shares traded up 3.29%. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.36%.

(NYSE:PAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.36%. Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.

(NASDAQ:NFBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%. Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.61 on Friday, moving up 5.1%.

(NYSE:BCEI) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.61 on Friday, moving up 5.1%. Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares set a new yearly high of $22.80 this morning. The stock was up 4.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AMTB) shares set a new yearly high of $22.80 this morning. The stock was up 4.62% on the session. HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $26.46 with a daily change of up 0.8%.

(NASDAQ:HSTM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $26.46 with a daily change of up 0.8%. Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.27 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.

(NYSE:KRP) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.27 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%. Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.73 on Friday, moving up 4.3%.

(NYSE:GPMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.73 on Friday, moving up 4.3%. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.71. Shares traded up 2.66%.

(NASDAQ:LAND) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.71. Shares traded up 2.66%. RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.90 on Friday morning, moving up 7.06%.

(NASDAQ:RICK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.90 on Friday morning, moving up 7.06%. CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $10.69 with a daily change of up 0.76%.

(NYSE:CPLG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $10.69 with a daily change of up 0.76%. Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) shares were up 3.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.07.

(NYSE:LPG) shares were up 3.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.07. MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares hit $32.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.81%.

(NASDAQ:MCFT) shares hit $32.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.81%. First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares broke to $31.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.

(NASDAQ:FCBC) shares broke to $31.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%. First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%.

(NASDAQ:FLIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%. Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.19 on Friday morning, moving up 16.49%.

(NASDAQ:CSSE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.19 on Friday morning, moving up 16.49%. HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.00 on Friday, moving up 4.57%.

(NASDAQ:HOOK) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.00 on Friday, moving up 4.57%. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $49.56. Shares traded up 5.41%.

(NASDAQ:AMRK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $49.56. Shares traded up 5.41%. Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.66 with a daily change of up 13.16%.

(NYSE:ALTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.66 with a daily change of up 13.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.05. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HTBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.05. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session. West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares hit a yearly high of $27.88. The stock traded down 0.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ:WTBA) shares hit a yearly high of $27.88. The stock traded down 0.54% on the session. CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.72 on Friday morning, moving up 1.03%.

(NASDAQ:CSTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.72 on Friday morning, moving up 1.03%. Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) shares were up 3.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.26.

(NYSE:CEM) shares were up 3.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.26. Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.27 with a daily change of up 0.72%.

(NASDAQ:PTVCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.27 with a daily change of up 0.72%. Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.74. Shares traded up 0.42%.

(NASDAQ:PVBC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.74. Shares traded up 0.42%. Barings Corporate (NYSE:MCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.23 Friday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.

(NYSE:MCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.23 Friday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day. ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares were up 2.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.07.

(NYSE:EMO) shares were up 2.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.07. Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) shares set a new yearly high of $11.52 this morning. The stock was up 2.99% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SIC) shares set a new yearly high of $11.52 this morning. The stock was up 2.99% on the session. Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) shares were up 2.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.78.

(AMEX:NML) shares were up 2.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.78. Information Services (NASDAQ:III) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.

(NASDAQ:III) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%. Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.20 on Friday, moving up 0.93%.

(NASDAQ:BOCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.20 on Friday, moving up 0.93%. Invesco High Income 2023 (NYSE:IHIT) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.64 on Friday, moving up 0.42%.

(NYSE:IHIT) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.64 on Friday, moving up 0.42%. Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) shares were up 4.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.85 for a change of up 4.63%.

(NYSE:TSQ) shares were up 4.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.85 for a change of up 4.63%. Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.50 on Friday morning, moving up 11.32%.

(NASDAQ:MOXC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.50 on Friday morning, moving up 11.32%. Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.99. Shares traded up 2.76%.

(NASDAQ:EML) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.99. Shares traded up 2.76%. Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares hit a yearly high of $11.16. The stock traded up 3.05% on the session.

(NYSE:GER) shares hit a yearly high of $11.16. The stock traded up 3.05% on the session. ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) shares were up 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.01.

(NYSE:CTR) shares were up 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.01. First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.48. Shares traded up 0.46%.

(NASDAQ:FCRD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.48. Shares traded up 0.46%. J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.95. The stock traded up 14.73% on the session.

(NYSE:JILL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.95. The stock traded up 14.73% on the session. Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares hit a yearly high of $5.62. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session.

(NYSE:SMM) shares hit a yearly high of $5.62. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session. Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE:MIE) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.76 on Friday, moving up 2.52%.

(NYSE:MIE) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.76 on Friday, moving up 2.52%. High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF) shares were up 2.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.82 for a change of up 2.69%.

(NYSE:PCF) shares were up 2.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.82 for a change of up 2.69%. Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE:TPZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.88. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.

(NYSE:TPZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.88. The stock was up 0.63% for the day. Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.28 on Friday morning, moving up 3.09%.

