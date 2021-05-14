 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 10:35am   Comments
Share:

 

During Friday's morning session, 127 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF).
  • Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) was the biggest gainer, trading up 24.6% to reach its 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock hit a yearly high price of $163.75. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) stock made a new 52-week high of $117.59 Friday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $79.44 with a daily change of up 0.35%.
  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares broke to $140.28 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.77 on Friday, moving up 0.88%.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares broke to $72.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.0%.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $188.81 Friday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
  • Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.54. The stock was up 4.1% for the day.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) shares broke to $4.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.02%.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $99.43 with a daily change of up 0.88%.
  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $44.42 with a daily change of up 0.62%.
  • Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $3.33 with a daily change of up 3.12%.
  • Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) shares set a new yearly high of $23.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares were up 0.95% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.72.
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.70. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
  • National Grid (NYSE:NGG) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.09 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.6%.
  • Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) shares set a new yearly high of $32.89 this morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $138.46 on Friday morning, moving down 0.13%.
  • BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.10 on Friday morning, moving up 2.01%.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $174.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.23%.
  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $173.59. Shares traded up 0.64%.
  • Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares broke to $14.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.99%.
  • MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares hit a yearly high of $29.19. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session.
  • Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.15. The stock was up 2.72% for the day.
  • Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares hit a yearly high of $81.73. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
  • Coca-Cola Europacific (NYSE:CCEP) shares were up 2.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.28.
  • Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) shares set a new yearly high of $10.26 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
  • International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.09. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
  • Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $32.51 with a daily change of up 1.93%.
  • M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) shares set a new yearly high of $166.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
  • Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) stock set a new 52-week high of $84.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares hit a yearly high of $83.80. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.
  • Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares hit $129.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
  • WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares set a new yearly high of $61.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
  • Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) shares were up 0.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $159.48 for a change of up 0.35%.
  • Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.36 Friday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $69.66. Shares traded up 0.29%.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.59 Friday. The stock was up 2.91% for the day.
  • Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.22 on Friday morning, moving up 0.23%.
  • Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) stock made a new 52-week high of $229.18 Friday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.82. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.
  • Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.
  • Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.68 on Friday morning, moving up 0.87%.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares broke to $153.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%.
  • TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) shares broke to $22.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.29%.
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.28 Friday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.71. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session.
  • United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.29%.
  • ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) shares hit a yearly high of $26.30. The stock traded up 5.06% on the session.
  • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.81%.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares hit a yearly high of $40.37. The stock traded up 5.31% on the session.
  • Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.68 on Friday morning, moving up 0.77%.
  • H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.54. Shares traded down 0.37%.
  • Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $134.58.
  • Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.68%.
  • Grupo Simec (AMEX:SIM) shares were up 14.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.98 for a change of up 14.02%.
  • CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) shares set a new yearly high of $17.75 this morning. The stock was up 2.78% on the session.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.78 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.42%.
  • United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) shares hit a yearly high of $38.93. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) stock made a new 52-week high of $100.06 Friday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
  • Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) shares were up 0.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.93.
  • J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) shares were up 1.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $171.28 for a change of up 1.04%.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares broke to $52.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.44%.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) shares were up 1.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $334.85 for a change of up 1.02%.
  • Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $20.73. Shares traded up 1.13%.
  • Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $129.50. Shares traded up 24.6%.
  • Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares were up 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.56 for a change of up 0.38%.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares hit a yearly high of $78.74. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
  • Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.90 with a daily change of down 1.17%.
  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares were up 2.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.84.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares hit a yearly high of $77.23. The stock traded up 3.16% on the session.
  • Harsco (NYSE:HSC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.85. Shares traded up 0.31%.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) shares hit a yearly high of $36.06. The stock traded up 1.63% on the session.
  • FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.98. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.
  • Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.04 on Friday, moving up 5.87%.
  • Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.14. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
  • Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) shares were down 1.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.75.
  • Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) shares were up 0.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.98 for a change of up 0.37%.
  • OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares set a new yearly high of $25.04 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
  • Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) shares were up 6.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.38.
  • First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.76 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.
  • ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.76 Friday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.96. Shares traded up 3.29%.
  • Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.36%.
  • Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.61 on Friday, moving up 5.1%.
  • Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares set a new yearly high of $22.80 this morning. The stock was up 4.62% on the session.
  • HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $26.46 with a daily change of up 0.8%.
  • Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.27 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.
  • Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.73 on Friday, moving up 4.3%.
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.71. Shares traded up 2.66%.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.90 on Friday morning, moving up 7.06%.
  • CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $10.69 with a daily change of up 0.76%.
  • Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) shares were up 3.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.07.
  • MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares hit $32.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.81%.
  • First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares broke to $31.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
  • First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.19 on Friday morning, moving up 16.49%.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.00 on Friday, moving up 4.57%.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $49.56. Shares traded up 5.41%.
  • Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.66 with a daily change of up 13.16%.
  • HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.05. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.
  • West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares hit a yearly high of $27.88. The stock traded down 0.54% on the session.
  • CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.72 on Friday morning, moving up 1.03%.
  • Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) shares were up 3.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.26.
  • Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.27 with a daily change of up 0.72%.
  • Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.74. Shares traded up 0.42%.
  • Barings Corporate (NYSE:MCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.23 Friday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares were up 2.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.07.
  • Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) shares set a new yearly high of $11.52 this morning. The stock was up 2.99% on the session.
  • Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) shares were up 2.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.78.
  • Information Services (NASDAQ:III) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.
  • Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.20 on Friday, moving up 0.93%.
  • Invesco High Income 2023 (NYSE:IHIT) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.64 on Friday, moving up 0.42%.
  • Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) shares were up 4.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.85 for a change of up 4.63%.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.50 on Friday morning, moving up 11.32%.
  • Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.99. Shares traded up 2.76%.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares hit a yearly high of $11.16. The stock traded up 3.05% on the session.
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) shares were up 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.01.
  • First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.48. Shares traded up 0.46%.
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.95. The stock traded up 14.73% on the session.
  • Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares hit a yearly high of $5.62. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE:MIE) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.76 on Friday, moving up 2.52%.
  • High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF) shares were up 2.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.82 for a change of up 2.69%.
  • Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE:TPZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.88. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.28 on Friday morning, moving up 3.09%.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!

 

Related Articles (ABBV + ABEV)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Soliton Stock Rallies After $22.60/Share Buyout From AbbVie
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 100 Points; Fastly Shares Slide
Mid-Day Market Update: Avid Technology Surges After Q1 Results; James River Group Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com