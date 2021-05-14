Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
During Friday's morning session, 127 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Areas of Interest:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF).
- Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) was the biggest gainer, trading up 24.6% to reach its 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock hit a yearly high price of $163.75. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) stock made a new 52-week high of $117.59 Friday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $79.44 with a daily change of up 0.35%.
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares broke to $140.28 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.77 on Friday, moving up 0.88%.
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares broke to $72.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.0%.
- Diageo (NYSE:DEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $188.81 Friday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
- Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.54. The stock was up 4.1% for the day.
- Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) shares broke to $4.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.02%.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $99.43 with a daily change of up 0.88%.
- Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $44.42 with a daily change of up 0.62%.
- Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $3.33 with a daily change of up 3.12%.
- Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) shares set a new yearly high of $23.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares were up 0.95% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.72.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.70. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
- National Grid (NYSE:NGG) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.09 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.6%.
- Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) shares set a new yearly high of $32.89 this morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session.
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $138.46 on Friday morning, moving down 0.13%.
- BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.10 on Friday morning, moving up 2.01%.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $174.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.23%.
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $173.59. Shares traded up 0.64%.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares broke to $14.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.99%.
- MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares hit a yearly high of $29.19. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session.
- Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.15. The stock was up 2.72% for the day.
- Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares hit a yearly high of $81.73. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
- Coca-Cola Europacific (NYSE:CCEP) shares were up 2.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.28.
- Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) shares set a new yearly high of $10.26 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
- International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.09. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
- Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $32.51 with a daily change of up 1.93%.
- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) shares set a new yearly high of $166.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
- Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) stock set a new 52-week high of $84.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%.
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares hit a yearly high of $83.80. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares hit $129.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares set a new yearly high of $61.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
- Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) shares were up 0.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $159.48 for a change of up 0.35%.
- Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.36 Friday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
- Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $69.66. Shares traded up 0.29%.
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.59 Friday. The stock was up 2.91% for the day.
- Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.22 on Friday morning, moving up 0.23%.
- Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) stock made a new 52-week high of $229.18 Friday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.82. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.
- Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.
- Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.68 on Friday morning, moving up 0.87%.
- Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares broke to $153.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%.
- TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) shares broke to $22.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.29%.
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.28 Friday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.71. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session.
- United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.29%.
- ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) shares hit a yearly high of $26.30. The stock traded up 5.06% on the session.
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.81%.
- Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares hit a yearly high of $40.37. The stock traded up 5.31% on the session.
- Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.68 on Friday morning, moving up 0.77%.
- H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.54. Shares traded down 0.37%.
- Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $134.58.
- Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.68%.
- Grupo Simec (AMEX:SIM) shares were up 14.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.98 for a change of up 14.02%.
- CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) shares set a new yearly high of $17.75 this morning. The stock was up 2.78% on the session.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.78 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.42%.
- United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) shares hit a yearly high of $38.93. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) stock made a new 52-week high of $100.06 Friday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
- Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) shares were up 0.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.93.
- J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) shares were up 1.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $171.28 for a change of up 1.04%.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares broke to $52.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.44%.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) shares were up 1.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $334.85 for a change of up 1.02%.
- Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $20.73. Shares traded up 1.13%.
- Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $129.50. Shares traded up 24.6%.
- Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares were up 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.56 for a change of up 0.38%.
- Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares hit a yearly high of $78.74. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
- Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.90 with a daily change of down 1.17%.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares were up 2.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.84.
- XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares hit a yearly high of $77.23. The stock traded up 3.16% on the session.
- Harsco (NYSE:HSC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.85. Shares traded up 0.31%.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) shares hit a yearly high of $36.06. The stock traded up 1.63% on the session.
- FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.98. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.04 on Friday, moving up 5.87%.
- Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.14. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) shares were down 1.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.75.
- Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) shares were up 0.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.98 for a change of up 0.37%.
- OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares set a new yearly high of $25.04 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
- Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) shares were up 6.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.38.
- First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.76 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.
- ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.76 Friday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.96. Shares traded up 3.29%.
- Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.36%.
- Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
- Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.61 on Friday, moving up 5.1%.
- Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares set a new yearly high of $22.80 this morning. The stock was up 4.62% on the session.
- HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $26.46 with a daily change of up 0.8%.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.27 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.
- Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.73 on Friday, moving up 4.3%.
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.71. Shares traded up 2.66%.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.90 on Friday morning, moving up 7.06%.
- CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $10.69 with a daily change of up 0.76%.
- Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) shares were up 3.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.07.
- MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares hit $32.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.81%.
- First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares broke to $31.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
- First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.19 on Friday morning, moving up 16.49%.
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.00 on Friday, moving up 4.57%.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $49.56. Shares traded up 5.41%.
- Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.66 with a daily change of up 13.16%.
- HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.05. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.
- West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares hit a yearly high of $27.88. The stock traded down 0.54% on the session.
- CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.72 on Friday morning, moving up 1.03%.
- Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) shares were up 3.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.26.
- Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.27 with a daily change of up 0.72%.
- Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.74. Shares traded up 0.42%.
- Barings Corporate (NYSE:MCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.23 Friday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
- ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares were up 2.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.07.
- Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) shares set a new yearly high of $11.52 this morning. The stock was up 2.99% on the session.
- Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) shares were up 2.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.78.
- Information Services (NASDAQ:III) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.
- Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.20 on Friday, moving up 0.93%.
- Invesco High Income 2023 (NYSE:IHIT) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.64 on Friday, moving up 0.42%.
- Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) shares were up 4.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.85 for a change of up 4.63%.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.50 on Friday morning, moving up 11.32%.
- Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.99. Shares traded up 2.76%.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares hit a yearly high of $11.16. The stock traded up 3.05% on the session.
- ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) shares were up 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.01.
- First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.48. Shares traded up 0.46%.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.95. The stock traded up 14.73% on the session.
- Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares hit a yearly high of $5.62. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE:MIE) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.76 on Friday, moving up 2.52%.
- High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF) shares were up 2.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.82 for a change of up 2.69%.
- Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE:TPZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.88. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
- Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.28 on Friday morning, moving up 3.09%.
