 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 9:44am   Comments
Share:
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

  1. Golden Star Resources (AMEX:GSS) - P/E: 9.03
  2. Great Panther Mining (AMEX:GPL) - P/E: 5.97
  3. Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) - P/E: 6.24
  4. Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) - P/E: 6.44
  5. Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) - P/E: 5.45

Most recently, Golden Star Resources reported earnings per share at 0.04, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.11. Golden Star Resources does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Great Panther Mining experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.02 in Q4 and is now 0.0. Great Panther Mining does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Companhia Siderurgica's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.73, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.15. Companhia Siderurgica does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Koppers Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.75 in Q4 to 1.02 now. Koppers Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Galiano Gold reported earnings per share at 0.06, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.08. Galiano Gold does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (GSS + GPL)

Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2021
4 Stocks With Teachable Chart Patterns
3 Stocks To Buy Before The Gold Breakout
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com