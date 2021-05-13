Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 24 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:WVFC). Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) rallied the most, trading up 18.31% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.41. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.

