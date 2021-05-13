 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 24 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC).
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) rallied the most, trading up 18.31% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.41. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
  • Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) stock made a new 52-week high of $83.54 Thursday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.64%.
  • Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) shares broke to $113.52 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.42%.
  • Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares set a new yearly high of $94.95 this morning. The stock was up 3.71% on the session.
  • Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) shares hit $21.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.13%.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) shares broke to $319.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.16%.
  • Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares were up 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.57.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $69.78 with a daily change of up 1.78%.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares hit a yearly high of $73.79. The stock traded up 2.2% on the session.
  • Verso (NYSE:VRS) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.52 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.94%.
  • First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) shares were up 2.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.13.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares were up 15.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.00.
  • MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.5%.
  • The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.98. The stock was up 4.13% for the day.
  • Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 6.4%.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.04%.
  • Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) shares set a new yearly high of $13.70 this morning. The stock was up 6.32% on the session.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.30 Thursday. The stock was up 18.31% for the day.
  • GAMCO Natural Resources (NYSE:GNT) shares broke to $5.74 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.97%.
  • 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.64. The stock was up 3.5% for the day.
  • Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.50.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.99 Thursday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) shares set a new yearly high of $16.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

