Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 24 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

(NYSE:AMWL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.18%. Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) shares moved down 1.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.91, drifting down 1.64%.

(AMEX:PLAG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.32. Shares traded down 2.9%. Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock drifted down 5.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.