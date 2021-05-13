Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
During Thursday's morning session, 24 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Facts of Interest:
- American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 15.84% to reach its new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.18%.
- Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) shares moved down 1.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.91, drifting down 1.64%.
- Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) shares were down 15.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.03.
- Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.65. The stock traded down 1.3%.
- Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares set a new yearly low of $27.90 this morning. The stock was down 5.1% on the session.
- Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.08 and moving up 0.22%.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.76 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.8%.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares were up 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.92.
- Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) shares moved down 8.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.17, drifting down 8.54%.
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) stock hit $6.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.07%.
- UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) shares hit a yearly low of $16.85. The stock was down 3.8% on the session.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.66%.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares fell to $2.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.49%.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.25.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock hit a yearly low of $3.02. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.
- LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.43. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) stock drifted down 0.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.97.
- Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.82 and moving down 3.16%.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares moved down 1.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.61, drifting down 1.67%.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.23 and moving down 11.84%.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Thursday morning, moving down 15.84%.
- Daxor (AMEX:DXR) shares set a new yearly low of $8.96 this morning. The stock was up 2.25% on the session.
- Planet Green Holdings (AMEX:PLAG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.32. Shares traded down 2.9%.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock drifted down 5.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86.
Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.
Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas