5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) - P/E: 9.49 Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) - P/E: 7.3 Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) - P/E: 5.8 Plumas (NASDAQ:PLBC) - P/E: 9.07 Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) - P/E: 8.54

Most recently, CURO Group Holdings reported earnings per share at 0.69, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.2. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.32%, which has decreased by 1.47% from 2.79% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Atlanticus Holdings reported earnings per share at 1.1, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 1.72. Atlanticus Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Merchants Bancorp's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 2.02, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.95. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.12%, which has decreased by 0.02% from 1.14% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Plumas experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.82 in Q4 and is now 0.85. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.98%, which has decreased by 0.24% from 2.22% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Greenhill & Co reported earnings per share at 0.09, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 2.71. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.01%, which has decreased by 0.67% from 1.68% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.