A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) - P/E: 6.34 Star Group (NYSE:SGU) - P/E: 5.41 Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) - P/E: 5.0 Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) - P/E: 6.57 CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) - P/E: 7.07

Most recently, PBF Logistics reported earnings per share at 0.61, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.5. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.19%, which has decreased by 2.73% from last quarter's yield of 10.92%.

Star Group saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.74 in Q1 to 1.71 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.15%, which has decreased by 0.45% from 5.6% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Vermilion Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.28 in Q4 and is now -0.79. Its most recent dividend yield is at 28.87%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 28.87% in the previous quarter.

Green Plains Partners's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.45, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.44. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.92%, which has decreased by 1.08% from 5.0% last quarter.

Most recently, CrossAmerica Partners reported earnings per share at -0.1, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.24. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.73%, which has decreased by 1.26% from 11.99% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.