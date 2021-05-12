 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Second Sight Medical, Lucira Health, RA Medical Are Moving Today
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 1:07pm   Comments
Share:
Why Second Sight Medical, Lucira Health, RA Medical Are Moving Today

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES), Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) and Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) were among the biggest health care gainers Wednesday.

Second Sight Rallies On Positive Results For Visual Prosthesis: Second Sight, which makes implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, announced two-year results for the early feasibility study of its Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis.

After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the study has resumed and subjects are still enrolled.

The company noted that recent visual function and functional vision results continue to demonstrate that a majority of participants benefit from Orion. There has been only one serious adverse event early in the Study. The event was completely resolved without hospitalization, the company added.

Second Sight shares were soaring 33.96% to $6.70.

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For May PDUFA Dates

Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Now Available On Amazon: Lucira said its LUCIRA CHECK IT COVID-19 test kit is now available on Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the US.

Each test kit, according to the company, provides a PCR quality test result at home in 30 minutes or less. After testing, users can also receive a free, text-based digital LUCI PASS verified test result on their phone for work or travel. The product costs $55 and includes free standard shipping.

Lucira focuses on developing and commercializing infectious disease test kits.

Lucira shares were rallying 17.09% to $5.96.

Ra Medical Jumps: Medical device company Ra Medical reported a narrower-than-expected loss of $2.48 million and better-than-expected revenues of $1.1 million for the first quarter.

The company, which commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases, noted an improvement in dermatology revenues, as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

It also said it has completed in-house real-time aging tests that support a shelf life of at least six months for next-generation DABRA catheters.

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $16.0 million as of March 31.

Ra Medical shares were rising 42.47% to R$4.73.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EYES + LHDX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
MedTech Round Up: Update On Lucira Health, Second Sight Medical ClearPoint Neuro, Medtronic, Sientra
Mid-Day Market Update: Array Technologies Drops Following Downbeat Earnings; Harrow Health Shares Climb
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
What To Watch For As Second Sight Stock Gaps Higher On Vision Study Results
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; US Consumer Prices Rise In April
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com