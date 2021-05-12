 Skip to main content

Tesla Endorses Chinese Auto Industry Calibration Under New Rules: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 11:34am   Comments
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has extended support via Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) to standardize the Chinese auto industry based on the country’s cyberspace administration’s draft rules on auto data regulation Reuters reports.
  • The automakers will require customer approval for data collection from driving and regulatory permission for providing essential and private data to foreign entities under the rules.
  • The cyberspace administration has sought public opinion on the rules.
  • The control of use, sending, and storage of the images captured by vehicle cameras and sensors pose a challenge for the global auto industry and regulators.
  • In March, the Chinese government prohibited Tesla vehicles’ access to the military, state-owned enterprises in sensitive sectors, and critical agencies over national security concerns.
  • Price action: TSLA shares traded lower by 2.43% at $602.19 on the last check Wednesday.

