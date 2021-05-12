 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nokia Will Receive $97M From Ericsson For 2019 Claim Settlement
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 8:40am   Comments
Share:
Nokia Will Receive $97M From Ericsson For 2019 Claim Settlement
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has reached a settlement agreement with Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) on a 2019 U.S. DOJ and SEC investigation into Ericsson’s violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).
  • The investigations were related to criminal charges of books, records, and internal controls violations of the FCPA and bribery.
  • Ericsson will pay a penalty of $97 million (€80 million) for uncertainty, risk, and expense from the prolonged and complex litigation.
  • The settlement will affect Ericsson’s Q2 2021 EBIT and cash flow by €80 million and €26 million, respectively.
  • The remainder of the settlement amount will be made in similar installments in 2022 and 2023, impacting the cash flow.
  • The settlement amount will be recorded as ‘Other Operating Expenses.’ Further details of the terms of the settlement are confidential.
  • Price action: NOK shares traded lower by 1.42% at $4.86, while ERIC shares traded higher by 0.15% at $13.31 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ERIC + NOK)

Analyzing Nokia's Unusual Options Activity
'Shiba Don't Fear Wall Street:' Dogecoin Statue Said To Appear In Front Of Charging Bull
iPhone 12 Production Sees Over 50% Slump At Apple Supplier Foxconn's Factory In India With COVID-19
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Atkore, Petco And More
Why Is Nokia's Stock Trading Higher Today?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 7, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com