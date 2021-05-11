45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) surged 52.6% to $14.76 after dropping 11% on Monday.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares climbed 22.9% to $21.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) shares jumped 22.7% to $21.57 after the company agreed to be acquired by Price International Corporation in a $2.1 billion all-cash transaction. The company also reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) gained 17.7% to $13.20 after dropping 15% on Monday.
- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) shares rose 16.9% to $0.8767.
- Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) gained 15.7% to $54.82. Paper Excellence entered into definitive agreement to acquire Domtar for $55 per share in cash.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) jumped 15.3% to $5.38. Fluidigm, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) gained 15% to $155.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and also issued strong FY21 sales forecast.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) jumped 13.7% to $7.52.
- Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) gained 13.7% to $22.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) jumped 11.8% to $17.14.
- Roblox Corporation (NASDAQ: RBLX) gained 11.5% to $71.37 following Q1 results.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) rose 10.4% to $19.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) surged 9.7% to $8.70.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) rose 9.5% to $5.07 after the company announced it initiated a strategic alternatives review. The company also swung to a profit in the first quarter.
- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) surged 9.5% to $120.75 following strong quarterly results.
- Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) gained 9.1% to $22.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares rose 8% to $22.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong FY22 guidance. The company also announced it added $1.5 billion to its buyback.
Losers
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) shares dipped 36.1% to $4.05. Alset EHome International priced $32.0 million underwritten public offering of units.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) dropped 34.6% to $4.1797 after jumping over 82% on Monday.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) fell 23.3% to $10.51 after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) dropped 22.1% to $10.22 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 multiple ascending dose trial evaluating CTI-1601 as a treatment for Friedreich's Ataxia (FA).
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) fell 21% to $18.98 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued FY21 guidance.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) dropped 19.7% to $16.31 after reporting a Q1 loss. BTIG downgraded The RealReal from Buy to Neutral.
- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) fell 17.7% to $28.68.
- Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR) fell 17.2% to $3.47 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) shares fell 15.7% to $5.49 after reporting weak quarterly earnings.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) fell 15.7% to $3.8519 after climbing over 23% on Monday.
- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) dropped 15.5% to $6.98 after reporting a wider Q1 loss.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares declined 14.8% to $6.56 following weak quarterly sales.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) dipped 14.7% to $18.67 after the company issued weak forecast.
- StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) fell 14.5% to $6.21 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) dipped 14.4% to $22.40 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) dropped 13.2% to $26.45 following Q1 results.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) dipped 12% to $64.62 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 11.9% to $141.41 after the company reported Q1 earnings results. The company said that it is unlikely to seek emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the United States until July at the earliest.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) dropped 10.8% to $2.4690.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 10% to $2.9806. Datasea rose over 23% on Monday after the company entered into distribution partnership with Jiade Boya Culture Co.
- Luokung Technology Corp.(NASDAQ: LKCO) fell 8.4% to $1.1450. Luokung Technology recently announced its shares will continue to trade in the US on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) fell 8.3% to $39.77 after the company reported a wider Q1 loss.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) shares fell 7.9% to $2.76 after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.00, down from $0.05 year over year.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 7.7% to $25.67 after dropping 11% on Monday.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 7% to $16.72 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 6% to $16.26 after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings.
