 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) surged 52.6% to $14.76 after dropping 11% on Monday.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares climbed 22.9% to $21.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) shares jumped 22.7% to $21.57 after the company agreed to be acquired by Price International Corporation in a $2.1 billion all-cash transaction. The company also reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) gained 17.7% to $13.20 after dropping 15% on Monday.
  • China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) shares rose 16.9% to $0.8767.
  • Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) gained 15.7% to $54.82. Paper Excellence entered into definitive agreement to acquire Domtar for $55 per share in cash.
  • Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) jumped 15.3% to $5.38. Fluidigm, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) gained 15% to $155.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and also issued strong FY21 sales forecast.
  • Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) jumped 13.7% to $7.52.
  • Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) gained 13.7% to $22.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) jumped 11.8% to $17.14.
  • Roblox Corporation (NASDAQ: RBLX) gained 11.5% to $71.37 following Q1 results.
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) rose 10.4% to $19.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) surged 9.7% to $8.70.
  • Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) rose 9.5% to $5.07 after the company announced it initiated a strategic alternatives review. The company also swung to a profit in the first quarter.
  • Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) surged 9.5% to $120.75 following strong quarterly results.
  • Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) gained 9.1% to $22.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares rose 8% to $22.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong FY22 guidance. The company also announced it added $1.5 billion to its buyback.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) shares dipped 36.1% to $4.05. Alset EHome International priced $32.0 million underwritten public offering of units.
  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) dropped 34.6% to $4.1797 after jumping over 82% on Monday.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) fell 23.3% to $10.51 after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) dropped 22.1% to $10.22 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 multiple ascending dose trial evaluating CTI-1601 as a treatment for Friedreich's Ataxia (FA).
  • Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) fell 21% to $18.98 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued FY21 guidance.
  • The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) dropped 19.7% to $16.31 after reporting a Q1 loss. BTIG downgraded The RealReal from Buy to Neutral.
  • PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) fell 17.7% to $28.68.
  • Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR) fell 17.2% to $3.47 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) shares fell 15.7% to $5.49 after reporting weak quarterly earnings.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) fell 15.7% to $3.8519 after climbing over 23% on Monday.
  • Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) dropped 15.5% to $6.98 after reporting a wider Q1 loss.
  • Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares declined 14.8% to $6.56 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) dipped 14.7% to $18.67 after the company issued weak forecast.
  • StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) fell 14.5% to $6.21 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) dipped 14.4% to $22.40 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) dropped 13.2% to $26.45 following Q1 results.
  • PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) dipped 12% to $64.62 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 11.9% to $141.41 after the company reported Q1 earnings results. The company said that it is unlikely to seek emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the United States until July at the earliest.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 11.4% to $142.10 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) dropped 10.8% to $2.4690.
  • Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 10% to $2.9806. Datasea rose over 23% on Monday after the company entered into distribution partnership with Jiade Boya Culture Co.
  • Luokung Technology Corp.(NASDAQ: LKCO) fell 8.4% to $1.1450. Luokung Technology recently announced its shares will continue to trade in the US on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) fell 8.3% to $39.77 after the company reported a wider Q1 loss.
  • Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) shares fell 7.9% to $2.76 after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.00, down from $0.05 year over year.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 7.7% to $25.67 after dropping 11% on Monday.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 7% to $16.72 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 6% to $16.26 after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADES + AEI)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; TransDigm Profit Tops Estimates
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com